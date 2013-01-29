Sterling hits seven-week low ahead of UK budget
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Jan 29 German Bund futures erased the day's gains on Friday, with traders citing speculative trading within the current range based on short-term technical factors.
The Bund future fell to a session low of 141.77, down 2 ticks on the day having earlier traded as high as 142.27.
"People are just playing the technical ranges," one trader said, highlighting a failed attempt to break back above 142 as driving some of the selling.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
* Deficit comes as tensions with US grow, but gap may be one-off