LONDON Jan 29 German Bund futures erased the day's gains on Friday, with traders citing speculative trading within the current range based on short-term technical factors.

The Bund future fell to a session low of 141.77, down 2 ticks on the day having earlier traded as high as 142.27.

"People are just playing the technical ranges," one trader said, highlighting a failed attempt to break back above 142 as driving some of the selling.