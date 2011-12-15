LONDON Dec 15 Bund futures fell to a session low on Thursday after German purchasing managers' index data came in slightly above forecasts prompting some investors to adjust positions.

The Markit PMI for the manufacturing sector showed a slight improvement, edging up to 48.1 from 47.9 in November, but it remained well below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

The March Bund futures contract sank as low as 137.54, down 32 ticks on the day versus around 137.80 before the release of the data. (Reporting by William James)