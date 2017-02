LONDON Dec 22 German Bund futures erased earlier losses to turn flat on Thursday with traders citing some buying interest in shorter dated cash bonds which lifted the March 2012 futures contract.

"We've seen some flows into five- and seven-year in Germany and that lifted the futures as well, but those haven't been substantial," one trader said.

The Bund future was last at 137.86, 3 ticks higher on the day with thin trade exaggerating moves. The contract had earlier plumbed a low of 137.15. (Reporting by William James and Marius Zaharia)