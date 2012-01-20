MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
LONDON Jan 20 German Bund futures extended their fall to one full point on the day on Friday as markets anticipated Greece would strike a deal on debt writedowns.
Greece was closing in on an initial deal with private bond holders that would prevent it from tumbling into a chaotic default but lose investors up to 70 percent of the loans they have given to Athens.
The Bund future hit a session low of 137.96, down 100 ticks on the day and leaving the contract on track for its biggest weekkly loss in nearly two months. (Reporting by William James)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.