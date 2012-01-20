LONDON Jan 20 German Bund futures extended their fall to one full point on the day on Friday as markets anticipated Greece would strike a deal on debt writedowns.

Greece was closing in on an initial deal with private bond holders that would prevent it from tumbling into a chaotic default but lose investors up to 70 percent of the loans they have given to Athens.

The Bund future hit a session low of 137.96, down 100 ticks on the day and leaving the contract on track for its biggest weekkly loss in nearly two months. (Reporting by William James)