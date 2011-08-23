LONDON Aug 23 The cost of insuring against a default by Greece and Portugal rose on Tuesday as banks in the euro zone periphery came under pressure.

Greek 5-year credit default swaps were 112 basis points wider at 2075 bps, according to monitor Markit, with the Portuguese equivalent 97 bps wider at 1030 bps.

"Weaker peripherals (are) bearing the brunt, with banks based in those countries pushing the senior financials index wider," said analyst Gavan Nolan.

The Markit iTraxx Crossover index -- one barometer of risk appetite -- rose above 700 bps for the first time since July 2009, with the senior financials index up 8 bps at 251.5 bps.

Shares in Greek and Italian banks, were weaker, with Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo < ISP.MI > down 2 percent and National Bank of Greece < NBGr.AT >. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Dominic Lau)