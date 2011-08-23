LONDON Aug 23 The cost of insuring against a
default by Greece and Portugal rose on Tuesday as banks in the
euro zone periphery came under pressure.
Greek 5-year credit default swaps were 112 basis points
wider at 2075 bps, according to monitor Markit, with the
Portuguese equivalent 97 bps wider at 1030 bps.
"Weaker peripherals (are) bearing the brunt, with banks
based in those countries pushing the senior financials index
wider," said analyst Gavan Nolan.
The Markit iTraxx Crossover index -- one barometer of risk
appetite -- rose above 700 bps for the first time since July
2009, with the senior financials index up 8 bps at 251.5 bps.
Shares in Greek and Italian banks, were weaker, with Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo < ISP.MI > down 2 percent and National
Bank of Greece < NBGr.AT >.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Dominic Lau)