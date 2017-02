LONDON Aug 25 The cost of insuring against a Greek default rose on Thursday with an escalting row over demands by Finland for collateral on Greek loans potentially complicating implementation of its rescue package.

Greek 5-year CDS prices rose 112 basis points on the day to 2,250 bps, according to monitor Markit, while yields on the country's 2-year bonds were over 65 bps higher at 44.77 percent after rising over 400 bps on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)