LONDON Aug 30 The cost of insuring peripheral debt against default mostly fell on Tuesday with a firmer tone taking hold in risk markets although Greek credit default swaps rose on uncertainty over implementation of a second rescue package.

Greek 5-year CDS prices were 92 bps wider at 2,200 basis points. The Italian equivalent were down 19 basis points at 360 basis points ahead of an 8 billion euro debt sale.

Greece risks missing its 2011 fiscal targets according to sources close an official inspection , while a dispute over collateral for bailout loans rumbles on. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)