LONDON Oct 19 The cost of insuring against a default by Spain and Italy fell on Wednesday as reports France and Germany had agreed a five-fold increase in the firepower of the region's rescue fund eased safe haven demand, outweighing the impact of a new Spanish credit rating downgrade.

However, the report -- in Britain's Guardian Newspaper -- was later denied by a senior euro zone source, who told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal. .

The cost of insuring against a Spanish default fell 11 basis points to 368 basis points, according to monitor Markit. The price means it costs 368,000 euros to insure 10 million euros of the country's debt.

Italian CDS prices narrowed 14 basis points to 435 basis points.

Moody's cut Spain two notches to A1.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)