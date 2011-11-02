LONDON, Nov 2 LONDON Nov 2 The costs of insuring against a default by euro zone countries fell on Wednesday, after a sharp rise the previous session, as a sell-off in riskier assets eased.

French and German leaders will aim to push for a quick implementation of Athens' bailout deal after the Greek government unsettled global financial markets on Tuesday by calling a referendum on a new rescue plan.

Italian 5-year credit default swaps narrowed 16 basis points to 499 bps, according to monitor Markit, while the Spanish equivalent narrowed 12 basis points to 378 basis points.

Italian and Spanish bonds pared some losses into Tuesday's close supported by European Central Bank buying after Greece stunned markets by saying it would hold a referendum on its latest bailout package.

The cost of insuring against a default by other euro zone countries was also lower.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)