LONDON May 7 The cost of insuring Italian and
Spanish bonds against default rose on Monday after a poor
election result of the pro-bailout parties in Greece revived
concerns of a euro zone break-up.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Italian government
debt rose 12 basis points on the day to 442 bps, according to
data monitor Markit. This means it costs $442,000 annually to
buy $10 million of protection against an Italian default using a
five-year CDS contract.
Equivalent Spanish CDS were up nine basis points at 486 bps
while French CDS rose five bps to 194 bps after Socialist
Francois Hollande won France's presidential run-off vote on
Sunday. Greek CDS were unavailable as the market remains
illiquid after the country's debt restructuring in March.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)