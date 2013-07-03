LONDON, July 3 The cost of insuring against a Portuguese default jumped on Wednesday as the country's political crisis fuelled concern that Lisbon's plan to exit an international bailout could be derailed.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Portuguese government debt rose by 97 basis points to 501 bps, according to data monitor Markit. This means it costs $501,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against a default using a five-year CDS contract. Other peripheral euro zone CDS also rose.