LONDON Dec 13 The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish debt against default rose on Tuesday after steps towards fiscal integration failed to ease the debt crisis and markets fretted over the risk of sovereign credit rating downgrades across the euro zone.

Italian 5-year credit default swaps were 11 basis points wider at 575 bps, according to data monitor Markit, with the Spanish equivalent 13 bps wider at 459 bps.

Other countries' CDS prices were also higher with the exception of Germany. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)