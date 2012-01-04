LONDON Jan 4 The cost of insuring against a Spanish or Italian debt default rose on Wednesday.

Spanish 5-year credit default swap prices were 19 basis points higher at 421 bps, according to data monitor Markit, with Italian prices up a similar amount at 508 bps.

Spain and Italy are seen as the two countries most exposed to an escalation of the euro zone's debt crisis and both have to kick-off their 2012 issuance programmes next week.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were also 8 basis points higher at 5.42 percent. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)