GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Bond speculators raised bullish bets on U.S. Treasury futures early this week on anxiety that Washington will fail to reach a timely deal to avert a fiscal crisis, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Investors fear the "fiscal cliff," a series of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts which would phase in from early 2013 if U.S. President Barack Obama and Congressional leaders do not reach a compromise by year-end. Going over the fiscal cliff could stun the U.S. economy back into recession, according to many economists. Speculators' net long positions in 10-year Treasury futures increased to 158,519 contracts on Nov 13 from 110,357 last week, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. On Friday, 10-year Treasury futures closed 3/32 higher at 134-4/32, while the yield on cash 10-year Treasury notes finished down 1 basis point at 1.58 percent. Ten-year note futures touched their highest level since early September, while the 10-year cash yield fell to its lowest since early September. In the meantime, speculators raised their bullish or long bets in two-, five- and 30-year Treasury futures. There were 16,912 more speculative long positions in 30-year Treasury bond futures versus bearish or short positions on Tuesday. A week earlier, there were 22,654 more speculative shorts in T-bond futures than longs. Net speculative long bets on two-year T-notes inched up to 4,875 contracts from 4,145 last week. Net speculative long bets on five-year T-note futures jumped to 118,837 contracts from 72,858 the prior week, the data showed. Bond speculators remained bearish on the Chicago Board of Trade's "ultra" bond contracts, as worries about a protracted struggle to attain a long-term budget deficit plan made holding very long-term debt unappealing. There were 28,160 more speculative short positions than longs in the "ultra" contracts on Tuesday, compared with 19,802 net shorts a week ago, the data showed.
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 There are no heightened concerns among euro zone finance ministers over Greece, despite a lack of agreement on closing a review of reforms agreed under the country's latest bailout, Italy's finance ministers Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 Sweden's central bank is in no hurry to tighten monetary policy after January's figures showed the pace of inflation slowing, central bank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Monday.