By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 17 Speculative traders pared their
bullish bets on U.S. Treasury bonds in the futures market on
mildly encouraging U.S. data and reduced anxiety over the euro
zone debt crisis, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday showed.
This week's sell-off in Treasuries pushed 10-year Treasury
note futures to their lowest since May 4 on Thursday. In
the cash market, longer-dated debt yields touched their highest
in three months, briefly breaking above their 200-day moving
averages, a move that could portend more selling in Treasuries.
Speculative traders scaled back their bets that prices will
rise in two-, five- and 30-year Treasuries futures, but raised
their bullish bets on 10-year T-notes compared with a week ago.
Speculative long bets on five-year T-note futures
fell 14,063 contracts to 221,620 on Tuesday, the latest CFTC
Commitments of Traders data showed.
Speculative bets that two-year Treasury futures will rise
fell 37,835 contracts to 327,482.
Spec longs on 30-year T-bonds fell 3,237 contracts to
81,020 on Tuesday.
On the other hand, speculative futures bets that benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note prices will rise grew by 13,268
contracts to 243,115 on Tuesday, according to the latest
Commitments of Traders data.
Speculative shorts, where traders bet 10-year Treasury
prices will fall, declined by 33,663 contracts to 210,779 on
Tuesday.
There were 32,336 more speculative longs in 10-year T-notes
than spec shorts in the latest week. A week ago, there were
14,595 more spec short positions than spec longs.
The June 10-year T-note contract closed up 4/32 at
132-15/32 on Friday, while the cash 10-year yield
ended down 2 basis points at 1.817 percent.