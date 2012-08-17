NEW YORK Aug 17 Speculative traders pared their bullish bets on U.S. Treasury bonds in the futures market on mildly encouraging U.S. data and reduced anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed.

This week's sell-off in Treasuries pushed 10-year Treasury note futures to their lowest since May 4 on Thursday. In the cash market, longer-dated debt yields touched their highest in three months, briefly breaking above their 200-day moving averages, a move that could portend more selling in Treasuries.

Speculative traders scaled back their bets that prices will rise in two-, five- and 30-year Treasuries futures, but raised their bullish bets on 10-year T-notes compared with a week ago.

Speculative long bets on five-year T-note futures fell 14,063 contracts to 221,620 on Tuesday, the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders data showed.

Speculative bets that two-year Treasury futures will rise fell 37,835 contracts to 327,482.

Spec longs on 30-year T-bonds fell 3,237 contracts to 81,020 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, speculative futures bets that benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note prices will rise grew by 13,268 contracts to 243,115 on Tuesday, according to the latest Commitments of Traders data.

Speculative shorts, where traders bet 10-year Treasury prices will fall, declined by 33,663 contracts to 210,779 on Tuesday.

There were 32,336 more speculative longs in 10-year T-notes than spec shorts in the latest week. A week ago, there were 14,595 more spec short positions than spec longs.

The June 10-year T-note contract closed up 4/32 at 132-15/32 on Friday, while the cash 10-year yield ended down 2 basis points at 1.817 percent.