* LCH.Clearnet SA raises initial margin call on Italian
bonds
* Cost to banks to raise funds with Italian bonds as
collateral to rise
* Funding at the ECB set to rise
LONDON, Nov 9 The cost of using Italian bonds to
raise funds rose on Wednesday after clearing house LCH.Clearnet
SA increased the margin on debt from the euro zone's third
largest country at a time when its bonds yields are close to
levels deemed unsustainable.
Banks use government bonds as collateral to access cash in
the repurchase (repo) market, in which a handful of clearing
houses play a vital role, assuming lending risks to provide
institutions with the cash.
Clearing houses, such as LCH.Clearnet, collect cash in the
form of margin on individual trades, which they hold centrally
to refund members left out of pocket in the event of a default.
When LCH.Clearnet Ltd took similar action on Portuguese and
Irish debt as bond yields soared, it added to selling pressure
on the paper. Both countries were later forced to seek bailouts.
With benchmark 10-year Italian government bond yields
approaching 7 percent, LCH.Clearnet SA raised the
initial margin call applied to Italian debt by between 3.5 and 5
percentage points across all maturities of BTP and
inflation-linked BTP government bonds.
"This step will likely generate spread widening and it will
affect the banks' ability to net their positions through LCH,"
said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
The changes, which include raising the initial margin call
on 7- to 10-year debt by 5 percentage points to 11.65 percent,
will come into effect on Nov. 9 at the market close and will
affect margin calls from Nov. 10, Paris-based LCH.Clearnet SA
said on its website.
(Reporting by William James and Kirsten Donovan, ediitng by
Nigel Stephenson)