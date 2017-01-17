VIENNA Jan 17 Croatia is planning an international bond issue this quarter and aims to raise 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) on international markets in 2017, though the total will depend on market conditions, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Tuesday.

"In Q1, you can expect that we are going to do some domestic bonds, domestic transactions but we are also planning to tap the international markets," Maric told reporters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference in Vienna, adding that it was too early to say if the international bond would be in euros or dollars.

"In our budget for the whole year we budgeted roughly 1.5 billion euros but obviously the decision that we will eventually make will also be dependent on the conditions of the market," he said. ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Igor Ilic and Dominic Evans)