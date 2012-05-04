* Pressure on Dutch bonds seen temporary

* Recent yield rises not symptom of systemic risk

* close trading pattern with Germany set to resume

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 4 Dutch government bonds are likely to resume trading like safe-haven German benchmarks, with a recent spike in yields over fears the Netherlands was backsliding on pledges of fiscal rectitude seen as a temporary blip.

The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Dutch bonds rather than German Bunds soared last month as political parties scrambled to reach a budget deal after disagreement on the matter toppled the government.

This raised fears that triple-A rated Dutch bonds could be cast out of the diminishing class of low-risk euro zone debt - known as the core - into the so-called periphery with the likes of highly-indebted Spain and Italy.

However, a deal on a 2013 budget last week saw Dutch yields fall and analysts said the bonds would gradually resume trading in line with German paper as long as political and fiscal worries were kept in check.

"The Dutch bond moves showed how sensitive financial markets are to any kind of fiscal news from anywhere at the moment, and those concerns are not restricted to the periphery," said Laurence Mutkin, Morgan Stanley's global head of rates.

"The Netherlands has demonstrated that you can have idiosyncratic risk around things like your own budget and government, but that isn't the same as saying it shares a systemic risk with the peripheral countries."

The 90-day rolling correlation between German and Dutch bonds, measure of how closely they move in sync with each other, has decreased to 0.64 since the beginning of March from a range of between 0.9 and 0.98 -- a very strong positive relationship -- in the previous 18 months.

The 30-day correlation is even more dramatic, falling to 0.2. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"The Netherlands is really in the semi-core grouping," said Eric Wand, Lloyds Bank rate strategist.

"Holland will get the political and fiscal things sorted out, there doesn't seem any real appetite to shoot themselves in the foot...but Austria and Finland may be more to your liking at the moment."

Austrian, Finnish and Dutch bonds have typically been seen as alternatives to German paper, top-rated but offering a higher return.

At the same time as the Dutch bond correlation with Bunds has collapsed, it has increased with French bonds, whose own typical strong relationship with Germany has broken down, again on the back of fiscal concerns.

Although still relatively low, the rolling 30-day correlation of Dutch bonds with French bonds has risen from minus 0.1 to 0.35 since mid-March and turned positive with Spanish debt. But analysts stressed that while the Netherlands has its problems, it was still a very long way from being viewed as one of the euro zone's peripheral credits.

"We think the Netherlands still has low sensitivity to systemic spread moves," said Morgan Stanley's Mutkin, referring to the broad-based rise in yields in countries such as Spain and Italy when fears over the euro zone debt crisis escalate.

If that is the case the correlation with German bonds should strengthen again in coming weeks, although it may stop short of reaching its previous strength.

"In this environment (the Netherlands) would underperform Germany if there's another blow up and given it has political and fiscal uncertainties, it could also underperform countries like Austria and Finland," Wand said.

Either way, with the Netherlands 2012 funding target a relatively modest 60 billion euros, of which it has completed 50 percent already, according to Reuters data, there are unlikely to be many fears about its ability to issue debt.

"They've got the demand from local funds and Belgium has proven you don't need a government in place to sort your fiscal life out," Wand added. (Editing and graphic by Nigel Stephenson)