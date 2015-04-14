AMSTERDAM, April 14 Plunging interest rates
across Europe allowed the Netherlands to borrow money over five
years at negative yields for the first time on Tuesday, as it
raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.64 billion) at a yield of -0.094
percent in a Dutch State Loan auction.
The negative yield, which in effect means lenders are paying
the Dutch state to hold their money, comes as Dutch central bank
warned that low interest rates in Europe posed a risk to
insurers' solvency and financial stability as a whole.
Yields on Dutch bonds have been in negative territory for
some time, with the yield on a three-year DSL reopened on March
10 coming in at -0.129 percent.
German six-month bonds sold on Monday at a yield of -0.277
percent.
($1 = 0.9458 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anthony Deutsch/Jeremy
Gaunt)