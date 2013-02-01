CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on France's Fillon as party heavyweights look to Juppe
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON Feb 1 German Bund futures rose and the euro fell on Friday after the ECB said 3.5 billion euros of its three year banking loans would be repaid next week -- a figure well below market expectations.
Banks will pay back another 3.5 billion euros next week of the emergency 3-year loans they took from the European Central Bank a year ago, further deflating the ECB's balance sheet after they paid back a whopping 137 billion euros this week.
A Reuters poll earlier this week showed money market traders had been expecting 20 billion euros to be repaid.
The Bund future rose to 141.87, still 3 ticks lower on the day but up versus 141.66 seen before the release of the data. Euribor futures also erased losses and turned positive.
The euro fell to $1.3640 from $1.3667 before the ECB announcement while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European stocks trimmed gains to trade 0.1 pct higher at 1,165.71 points.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.
PARIS, March 5 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.