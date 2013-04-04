LONDON, April 4 German government bond and euro zone interest rate futures extended gains on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said monetary policy would remain accommodative.

The Bund future rose as much as 47 ticks on the day to a session high of 145.99 with market participants saying the comments laid down the ground for a cut in coming months.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan European shares extended losses as Draghi spoke, trading down 0.3 percent at 1,189.32.

Euribor futures rose across the curve. The September 2013 contract was up 3 basis points at 99.785 having stood flat on the day before the news conference.