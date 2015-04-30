LONDON, April 30 The European Central Bank and euro zone national central banks have maintained a steady pace of bond purchases during the sharp two-day sell-off in bond markets, say traders.

Benchmark German 10-year yields have doubled since Tuesday in the biggest sell-off in two years, which has left them almost back where they were when the ECB began its trillion-euro quantitative easing scheme in March.

The sell-off came amid signs that euro zone inflation is heading upwards as well as traditional month-end selling. Nevertheless, traders said there was no sign ECB buying had accelerated during the sell-off.

"They want to be there in a very consistent manner ... buying on good days as much as buying on bad days and not being seen to influence the market," said Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The traders said a number of national central banks, including Germany's Bundesbank, bought bonds under the trillion- euro quantitative easing scheme, and the ECB bought German debt as well as bonds from other countries.

The ECB declined to comment when asked whether it had changed the pace of its bond-buying over the last 48 hours.

German 10-year yields are now at 0.35 percent, having closed on Tuesday at 0.16 percent, while other benchmark euro zone yields have also risen sharply.

The ECB and national central banks are buying 60 billion euros of bonds a month under QE, the majority of which are government bonds. Purchases of debt by country are weighted according the size of their contribution to the ECB's capital. (Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson, Larry King)