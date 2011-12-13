BRIEF-Elliott management sends letter to Arconic's board
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
LONDON Dec 13 The ECB was buying Italian government bonds in the secondary market on Tuesday, traders said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were off their highest levels of the day, last 13 basis points higher at 6.73 percent.
The traders said the ECB was buying Italian paper with a maturity of less than 10-years.
One added that the central bank had been buying Portuguese and Irish paper on Monday for the first time "in quite a while", although there was no sign of this again so far again on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and William James)
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
OTTAWA, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, though a source familiar with the matter said the amount will be far less than the plane-maker had requested.
* Liberty Global-On Feb 2 Virgin Media Investment Holdings entered £865 million additional facility accession deed pursuant to Virgin Media credit agreement