LONDON Dec 13 The ECB was buying Italian government bonds in the secondary market on Tuesday, traders said.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were off their highest levels of the day, last 13 basis points higher at 6.73 percent.

The traders said the ECB was buying Italian paper with a maturity of less than 10-years.

One added that the central bank had been buying Portuguese and Irish paper on Monday for the first time "in quite a while", although there was no sign of this again so far again on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and William James)