LONDON Dec 21 The European Central Bank
was buying Italian bonds in the secondary market after yields
rose following a tender of three-year funds earlier in the
session, traders said.
Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields were
last 17 basis points higher at 6.80 percent, off session highs
of 6.92 percent.
Equivalent Spanish yields were 18 basis points higher at
5.31 percent, with the ECB said to be asking for prices.
Market players had been booking profits after the tender,
cashing in on a sharp rally - particularly in Spanish bonds -
over the last week and a half as doubts grew the low-cost
three-year funds would be used to buy higher-yielding peripheral
bonds.
