LONDON Dec 29 The European Central Bank stepped into buy Italian bonds in the secondary markets on Thursday after a relatively disappointing debt auction.

Traders said the central bank was only buying small amounts of paper, however.

Ten-year yields were last 7 basis points higher on the day at 7.13 percent compared with around 7.17 percent just ahead of the auction. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Elvira Pollina)