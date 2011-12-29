LONDON Dec 29 The European Central Bank stepped into buy Italian bonds in the secondary markets on Thursday after a relatively disappointing debt auction.
Traders said the central bank was only buying small amounts of paper, however.
Ten-year yields were last 7 basis points higher on the day at 7.13 percent compared with around 7.17 percent just ahead of the auction. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Elvira Pollina)
Next In Markets News
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 9:57 A.M. EST/1457 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Itaú sees Car Wash probe-related provisions at 'adequate' levels
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Loan-loss provisions at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA related to corporate borrowers ensnared in Brazil's worst corruption scandal are at adequate levels, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.