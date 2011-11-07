* Italian yields hit highest since 1997, near 7 pct
threshold
* Berlusconi denies resignation rumours before finance vote
* Italian political crisis overshadows Greek deal
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Nov 7 Benchmark Italian government bond
yields hit 14 year highs on Monday and were approaching levels
seen as unsustainable as political instability threatened to
drag the euro zone's third largest economy deeper into the
bloc's debt crisis.
Italy faces a crunch vote on public finance in parliament on
Tuesday and the centre-left opposition said it was preparing a
motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi down even if he should survive
Tuesday's vote.
Berlusconi denied rumours he was set to step down
imminently, but market players said this may be the only way for
Italian bond yields to gain some much needed respite.
"If he goes it might prove to be important in terms of
confidence as the Italian government has lost credibility over
the past few months," said Brian Barry, strategist at Evolution
Securities.
"Hopefully we would then get some clarification on a new
government and more spending cuts because at the moment it
doesn't look too encouraging with Italian yields where they
are."
Government bond prices would recover and the yield spreads
would narrow by a full percentage point if the government should
fall, according to a Reuters survey of 10 fund managers last
week.
Two-year Italian yields were last up 64 basis
points at 6.223 percent, having hit a euro-era high of 6.31
percent.
Ten-year yields rose 23 basis points to 6.61
percent having earlier hit their highest in 14 years at 6.67
percent. Many analysts say yields above 7 percent would make
funding costs unsustainable.
The gap between two- and 10- year Italian yields narrowed,
driven by higher short-term yields and extending a trend
analysts say is reminiscent of what happened in other peripheral
countries before they were shut out of commercial markets.
This "clearly shows the markets think that the Italians are
going to struggle to roll over their debt in the next few years
-- and that was a precursor to bailout in Greece, Portugal and
Ireland," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital
Markets.
"We are not at that situation at the moment but if this
trend continues then it would be a worrying development."
The cost of insuring 5-year Italian debt against default
rose as high as 520 bps, up 30 bps on the day, according to
Markit.
BOND-PURCHASES
As Italian yields soared, investors and speculators were
increasingly looking to the European Central Bank to help
contain the rise in borrowing costs through bond-purchases --
although many question the effectiveness of the policy.
The ECB confirmed it ramped up its purchases of government
bonds to 9.52 billion euros last week, the most the bank has
spent since mid-September, and dealers said they were buying
again on Monday, albeit in limited amounts.
ECB council member Yves Mersch underscored the high stakes
for Italy on Sunday, saying the bank frequently debates the
option of ending its purchases of Italian bonds unless Rome
delivers on reforms.
Analysts were sceptical a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers where they are expected to speed up work on
strengthening their bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility, would soothe market concerns.
Against this backdrop German Bund futures FGBLc1 were up
33 ticks at 137.93, off a session high of 138.50. A record high
of 139.19 was hit in September.
The political crisis in Italy overshadowed a deal between
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and the opposition which
foresaw a new coalition and Papandreou stepping down.
Greek political leaders were set to choose who will lead a
new coalition on Monday and push through a bailout before the
country runs out of money in mid-December, with local media
tipping former ECB deputy head Lucas Papademos for the job.
