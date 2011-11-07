* Italian yields hit highest since 1997, near 7 pct threshold

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Nov 7 Benchmark Italian government bond yields hit 14 year highs on Monday and were approaching levels seen as unsustainable as political instability threatened to drag the euro zone's third largest economy deeper into the bloc's debt crisis.

Italy faces a crunch vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the centre-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi down even if he should survive Tuesday's vote.

Berlusconi denied rumours he was set to step down imminently, but market players said this may be the only way for Italian bond yields to gain some much needed respite.

"If he goes it might prove to be important in terms of confidence as the Italian government has lost credibility over the past few months," said Brian Barry, strategist at Evolution Securities.

"Hopefully we would then get some clarification on a new government and more spending cuts because at the moment it doesn't look too encouraging with Italian yields where they are."

Government bond prices would recover and the yield spreads would narrow by a full percentage point if the government should fall, according to a Reuters survey of 10 fund managers last week.

Two-year Italian yields were last up 64 basis points at 6.223 percent, having hit a euro-era high of 6.31 percent.

Ten-year yields rose 23 basis points to 6.61 percent having earlier hit their highest in 14 years at 6.67 percent. Many analysts say yields above 7 percent would make funding costs unsustainable.

The gap between two- and 10- year Italian yields narrowed, driven by higher short-term yields and extending a trend analysts say is reminiscent of what happened in other peripheral countries before they were shut out of commercial markets.

This "clearly shows the markets think that the Italians are going to struggle to roll over their debt in the next few years -- and that was a precursor to bailout in Greece, Portugal and Ireland," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"We are not at that situation at the moment but if this trend continues then it would be a worrying development."

The cost of insuring 5-year Italian debt against default rose as high as 520 bps, up 30 bps on the day, according to Markit.

BOND-PURCHASES

As Italian yields soared, investors and speculators were increasingly looking to the European Central Bank to help contain the rise in borrowing costs through bond-purchases -- although many question the effectiveness of the policy.

The ECB confirmed it ramped up its purchases of government bonds to 9.52 billion euros last week, the most the bank has spent since mid-September, and dealers said they were buying again on Monday, albeit in limited amounts.

ECB council member Yves Mersch underscored the high stakes for Italy on Sunday, saying the bank frequently debates the option of ending its purchases of Italian bonds unless Rome delivers on reforms. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Analysts were sceptical a meeting of euro zone finance ministers where they are expected to speed up work on strengthening their bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, would soothe market concerns.

Against this backdrop German Bund futures FGBLc1 were up 33 ticks at 137.93, off a session high of 138.50. A record high of 139.19 was hit in September.

The political crisis in Italy overshadowed a deal between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and the opposition which foresaw a new coalition and Papandreou stepping down.

Greek political leaders were set to choose who will lead a new coalition on Monday and push through a bailout before the country runs out of money in mid-December, with local media tipping former ECB deputy head Lucas Papademos for the job. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Anna Willard)