* Italian 10-year yields hit euro era high of 7.5 pct

* LCH.Clearnet SA. margin increase on Italian debt hits BTPs

* Bund future hits fresh contract high, Italian yield curve inverts

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Nov 9 Italian 10-year bond yields surged past the key 7 percent level analysts perceive to be unsustainable on Wednesday on investor worry about Italy's ability to deliver on long-promised fiscal reforms.

German Bund futures hit a new contract high as investors flocked to safe-haven assets after political uncertainty intensified in Italy.

Italian 10-year yields soared to euro era highs of 7.502 percent after a move by clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA to increase the margin call on Italian debt which prompted unwelcome parallels to the previous bailouts of other highly indebted euro zone countries.

Italy has been the focus of market anxiety in recent days, with investors increasingly worried that political turmoil is hindering efforts to stop the third biggest euro zone country becoming engulfed by the region's debt crisis.

A 7 percent yield was seen by many in markets as a line in the sand which is economically unsustainable, given that Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts after yields on their bonds exceeded that level.

Ten-year yields were last trading around 7.25 percent, easing off earlier highs with traders saying the European Central Bank was buying the debt. The cost of insuring Italian debt against default rose 20 bps on the day to 543 bps.

"Unfortunately the Italian bond market is the biggest victim of this political football that's being kicked around the euro zone at the moment," said Sean Maloney, rates strategist at Nomura.

"If this carries on then the ECB may well be forced to intervene more aggressively (with bond buying). It's an illiquid market and they have the firepower to turn things around."

The ECB has been buying Italian bonds in the secondary market since August but has said its purchases are conditional on Italy pursuing reforms.

"Italy is too big to rescue and too big to fail without dire consequences. This is why safe-haven assets have a very strong bid to them today," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

BID/OFFER SPREADS

Short-term Italian yields rose even more, with the yield on two-year bonds rising above those on 10-year debt also for the first time since the launch of the euro -- a clear signal of investors' rising concern they may not get their money back.

"You're looking at bid/offer spreads in Italian BTPs of 2, 3 and 4 points wide and not in big size. It's getting fairly untradable," a trader said.

Italy's debt is equivalent to 120 percent of economic output and it is deemed too big to be bailed out with current resources.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 rose 125 ticks on the day to a fresh contract high of 139.28, surpassing the previous contract high of 139.19 hit in September.

Worries that the debt crisis could be infiltrating the core of the euro zone were reflected in the 10-year French government bond yield premium over their German equivalent up at a euro era high around 148 basis points.

Italian premier Berlusconi was seen by many as an obstacle to structural reforms and the sell-off in Italian bonds accelerated earlier this year when he hesitated to pass the austerity steps proposed by his finance minister.

But even when Berlusconi goes, many market players worry that reforms to cut debt and boost growth won't be quickly implemented.

Uncertainty surrounds the structure of the next Italian government, while there are issues over whether the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund will have enough power to fight contagion and whether euro zone policymakers are able to take further steps against the crisis. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)