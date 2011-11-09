(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Italian 10-year yields hit euro era high of 7.5 pct
* LCH.Clearnet SA. margin increase on Italian debt hits BTPs
* Bund future hits fresh contract high, Italian yield curve
inverts
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Nov 9 Italian 10-year bond yields surged
past the key 7 percent level analysts perceive to be
unsustainable on Wednesday on investor worry about Italy's
ability to deliver on long-promised fiscal reforms.
German Bund futures hit a new contract high as investors
flocked to safe-haven assets after political uncertainty
intensified in Italy.
Italian 10-year yields soared to euro era highs of 7.502
percent after a move by clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA to
increase the margin call on Italian debt which
prompted unwelcome parallels to the previous bailouts of other
highly indebted euro zone countries.
Italy has been the focus of market anxiety in recent days,
with investors increasingly worried that political turmoil is
hindering efforts to stop the third biggest euro zone country
becoming engulfed by the region's debt crisis.
A 7 percent yield was seen by many in markets as a line in
the sand which is economically unsustainable, given that
Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts after yields
on their bonds exceeded that level.
Ten-year yields were last trading around 7.25
percent, easing off earlier highs with traders saying the
European Central Bank was buying the debt. The cost of insuring
Italian debt against default rose 20 bps on the day to 543 bps.
"Unfortunately the Italian bond market is the biggest victim
of this political football that's being kicked around the euro
zone at the moment," said Sean Maloney, rates strategist at
Nomura.
"If this carries on then the ECB may well be forced to
intervene more aggressively (with bond buying). It's an illiquid
market and they have the firepower to turn things around."
The ECB has been buying Italian bonds in the secondary
market since August but has said its purchases are conditional
on Italy pursuing reforms.
"Italy is too big to rescue and too big to fail without
dire consequences. This is why safe-haven assets have a very
strong bid to them today," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at
Monument Securities.
BID/OFFER SPREADS
Short-term Italian yields rose even more, with the yield on
two-year bonds rising above those on 10-year debt also for the
first time since the launch of the euro -- a clear signal of
investors' rising concern they may not get their money back.
"You're looking at bid/offer spreads in Italian BTPs of 2, 3
and 4 points wide and not in big size. It's getting fairly
untradable," a trader said.
Italy's debt is equivalent to 120 percent of economic output
and it is deemed too big to be bailed out with current
resources.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 rose 125 ticks on the day to a
fresh contract high of 139.28, surpassing the previous contract
high of 139.19 hit in September.
Worries that the debt crisis could be infiltrating the core
of the euro zone were reflected in the 10-year French government
bond yield premium over their German equivalent up at a euro era
high around 148 basis points.
Italian premier Berlusconi was seen by many as an obstacle
to structural reforms and the sell-off in Italian bonds
accelerated earlier this year when he hesitated to pass the
austerity steps proposed by his finance minister.
But even when Berlusconi goes, many market players worry
that reforms to cut debt and boost growth won't be quickly
implemented.
Uncertainty surrounds the structure of the next Italian
government, while there are issues over whether the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund will have
enough power to fight contagion and whether euro zone
policymakers are able to take further steps against the crisis.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)