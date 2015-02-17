US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON Feb 17 Greek borrowing costs jumped and stocks fell on Tuesday after Athens rejected a European proposal for a six-month extension of its bailout programme, raising doubts about the country's future in the euro zone.
Greek 10-year government bond yields rose 82 basis points to 10.74 percent, while three-year yields were up 2 percentage points at 19.72 percent.
The Athens bourse's main ATG index fell by more than 4 percent, with an index of Greek banking stocks dropping almost 9 percent. (Reporting by London markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank accused of conspiring with prominent Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab and others to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.