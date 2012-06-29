LONDON, June 29 Italian and Spanish government
bond yields fell sharply on Friday after European Union leaders
agreed a plan to allow euro zone rescue funds to be used to
stabilise debt markets and directly recapitalise banks.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 50 basis
points lower at 6.43 percent, narrowing the spread over German
Bunds to 473 basis points.
Italian 10-year yields were 38 basis points
lower at 5.82 percent, leaving the spread over Bunds at 416
basis points.
Shorter-dated paper outperformed with two-year yields down
88 and 67 basis points respectively .
German Bund futures extended losses to a session
low of 139.72, almost 2 full points lower on the day. Ten-year
yields were 16 basis points higher at 1.67
percent, the highest since early May.
The agreements by EU leaders caught markets
by surprise as expectations for meaningful steps to tackle the
debt crisis had all but disappeared in the run up to the
meeting.
"It's not a silver bullet and we're keeping a close eye on
the details but risk-on sentiment should stay a bit longer than
last time," a trader said.
"It's not the end of the crisis but it's a good step
forward."
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa;
Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)