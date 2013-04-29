LONDON, April 29 Italian bond futures rose on
Monday as new Prime Minister Enrico Letta named a coalition
government, ending two months of political deadlock and easing
short-term concerns about the country's ability to implement
reforms.
An inconclusive general election in February left Italy,
the euro zone's third-largest economy, without an effective
government, threatening investor confidence and holding up
efforts to end a recession.
Letta will seek the backing of parliament later on Monday in
a confidence vote.
"It's a step in the right direction," one trader said.
BTP futures were last 43 ticks higher at 114.84.
Bund futures, seen as a safe haven, were last 5
ticks lower on the day at 146.49, with losses limited by
expectations that the European Central Bank could cut interest
rates later this week.
Italy will issue five and 10-year bonds at auctions later in
the day.