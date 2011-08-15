* Bunds slip as equity markets stabilise, remain broadly
supported
* ECB bond-buying data eyed as measure of backing for Italy,
Spain
* Expectations low of major outcome from Franco-German
meeting
By William James
LONDON, Aug 15 Bund futures fell on Monday as
stock markets tentatively recovered ahead of data showing how
heavily the ECB has been buying Italian and Spanish bonds as
investors seek to gauge the central bank's commitment to
containing the debt crisis.
The Bund future FGBLc1 fell 20 ticks to 132.76, though
losses were limited by investor concerns over a weak global
growth outlook and the threat of the euro zone crisis spreading
despite the European Central Bank buying bonds.
"The selloff in Bunds doesn't appear to be too great... In
(10-year) yield terms 2.35-2.40 percent is still ultra-low and
reflects a market concerned about the trajectory of the U.S.
economy and the peripheral crisis," Credit Agricole strategist
Peter Chatwell said.
Markets will be closely watching the ECB's 1330 GMT
announcement to see how much the bank spent to support Italy and
Spain last week after its landmark decision to buy the
countries' bonds.
Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds both fell to around 5
percent last week, from levels round 6.5 percent previously, on
the back of ECB buying aimed at stopping the spread of the
crisis to the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies
fears and stabilising markets.
Analysts were expecting at least 10 billion euros of
purchases, and said a lower amount might raise concerns over how
hard the ECB was prepared to fight any fresh upward pressure on
yields when both countries resume issuing bonds.
"The more important question is how much money the ECB will
have to commit in coming weeks in order to stop the inherent
spread widening pressure as some investors are still looking for
the exit door," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann in
a note.
Broader financial market volatility was set to support
safe-haven Bunds after sharp swings in equities last week pushed
investors into less risky assets.
The Bund future remained within two full points of all-time
highs at 134.77 while traders cited support levels around the
130.60 mark after the contract failed to break below this point
twice in the last two weeks.
EURO BONDS IN SIGHT?
The latest focal point of policymakers' attempts to bring
the region's debt crisis under control comes on Tuesday when the
French and German leaders meet in Paris.
Expectations were low of an outcome that dealt decisively
with the structural issues and imbalances exposed by the debt
crisis, analysts said, but even preliminary moves to address
such problems would support sentiment towards risk assets.
Any sign that Germany's tough opposition to a common euro
zone bond -- which some see as the only real solution to the
region's debt problems -- could ease risk aversion and nudge
German yields higher, market participants said.
The prospect that Germany's borrowing costs would rise under
any common issuance would also support higher Bund yields, a
trader said.
Italian economy Minister Giulio Tremonti became the latest
politician to call for mutual issuance by euro zone states,
although Germany's finance minister quickly poured cold water on
the idea. [ID:ID:nL6E7JD02L]
Ten-year German debt last yielded 2.35
percent, up 1 bps on the day while at the short end of the curve
two-year yields rose by a similar margin to 0.71
percent.
Public holidays in Austria, Greece and Italy limited market
activity.