By William James

LONDON, Aug 15 Bund futures held steady on Monday awaiting data showing how heavily the ECB has been buying Italian and Spanish bonds as investors seek to gauge the European Central Bank's commitment to containing the euro zone debt crisis.

The Bund future FGBLc1 recovered earlier losses to stand broadly flat at 132.94 after a tentative rally in stock markets petered out, although volumes were low due to public holidays.

After the ECB's landmark decision to buy Italian and Spanish bonds last week, risks were skewed towards a renewed safety bid into Bunds after the central bank's 1330 GMT announcement on the scale of its purchases.

"(The market) could react badly either way. If it's a really big number then the market thinks without the ECB's intervention then Spanish and Italian yields will be hugely higher," said Investec economist Victoria Cadman.

"Equally, if it's similarly small maybe the reaction is 'Well, the ECB hasn't been doing as much as we'd hoped and what happens if it needs to do more in future?'"

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds were steady at around 5 percent, having fallen last week from levels near 6.5 percent on the back of ECB buying aimed at stopping the spread of the crisis to the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies and stabilising markets.

Analysts were expecting at least 10 billion euros of purchases, and said a lower amount might raise concerns over how hard the ECB was prepared to fight any fresh upward pressure on yields when both countries resume issuing bonds.

"The more important question is how much money the ECB will have to commit in coming weeks in order to stop the inherent spread-widening pressure as some investors are still looking for the exit door," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann in a note.

Bund futures remained at elevated levels against a backdrop of weak global growth and the persistent threat of the debt crisis spreading despite the European Central Bank action.

The contract remained within two full points of all-time highs at 134.77 while traders cited support levels around the 130.60 mark after two failed attempts to break below this point in the last two weeks.

EURO BONDS IN SIGHT?

The latest focal point of policymakers' attempts to bring the region's debt crisis under control comes on Tuesday when the French and German leaders meet in Paris.

Expectations were low of an outcome that would deal decisively with the structural issues and imbalances exposed by the debt crisis, analysts said, but even preliminary moves to address such problems would support sentiment towards risk assets.

However, both parties said talks would not cover the issue of creating a common euro zone bond, which is increasingly being seen as a lasting solution to the region's debt problems.

At the weekend Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti became the latest politician to call for mutual issuance by euro zone states, although Germany's finance minister quickly poured cold water on the idea.

Ten-year German debt last yielded 2.34 percent, flat on the day, while at the short end of the curve two-year yields rose by 2 bps to 0.72 percent.

Public holidays in Austria, Greece and Italy and other parts of Europe limited market activity. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)