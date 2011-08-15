* Bund risks skewed towards a fresh rise ahead of ECB data
* ECB bond-buying data eyed as measure of backing for Italy,
Spain
* Expectations low of major outcome from Franco-German
meeting
By William James
LONDON, Aug 15 Bund futures held steady on
Monday awaiting data showing how heavily the ECB has been buying
Italian and Spanish bonds as investors seek to gauge the
European Central Bank's commitment to containing the euro zone
debt crisis.
The Bund future FGBLc1 recovered earlier losses to stand
broadly flat at 132.94 after a tentative rally in stock markets
petered out, although volumes were low due to public holidays.
After the ECB's landmark decision to buy Italian and Spanish
bonds last week, risks were skewed towards a renewed safety bid
into Bunds after the central bank's 1330 GMT announcement on the
scale of its purchases.
"(The market) could react badly either way. If it's a really
big number then the market thinks without the ECB's intervention
then Spanish and Italian yields will be hugely higher," said
Investec economist Victoria Cadman.
"Equally, if it's similarly small maybe the reaction is
'Well, the ECB hasn't been doing as much as we'd hoped and what
happens if it needs to do more in future?'"
Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds were steady at around 5
percent, having fallen last week from levels near 6.5 percent on
the back of ECB buying aimed at stopping the spread of the
crisis to the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies
and stabilising markets.
Analysts were expecting at least 10 billion euros of
purchases, and said a lower amount might raise concerns over how
hard the ECB was prepared to fight any fresh upward pressure on
yields when both countries resume issuing bonds.
"The more important question is how much money the ECB will
have to commit in coming weeks in order to stop the inherent
spread-widening pressure as some investors are still looking for
the exit door," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann in
a note.
Bund futures remained at elevated levels against a backdrop
of weak global growth and the persistent threat of the debt
crisis spreading despite the European Central Bank action.
The contract remained within two full points of all-time
highs at 134.77 while traders cited support levels around the
130.60 mark after two failed attempts to break below this point
in the last two weeks.
EURO BONDS IN SIGHT?
The latest focal point of policymakers' attempts to bring
the region's debt crisis under control comes on Tuesday when the
French and German leaders meet in Paris.
Expectations were low of an outcome that would deal
decisively with the structural issues and imbalances exposed by
the debt crisis, analysts said, but even preliminary moves to
address such problems would support sentiment towards risk
assets.
However, both parties said talks would not cover the issue
of creating a common euro zone bond, which is increasingly being
seen as a lasting solution to the region's debt problems.
At the weekend Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti
became the latest politician to call for mutual issuance by euro
zone states, although Germany's finance minister quickly poured
cold water on the idea.
Ten-year German debt last yielded 2.34
percent, flat on the day, while at the short end of the curve
two-year yields rose by 2 bps to 0.72 percent.
Public holidays in Austria, Greece and Italy and other parts
of Europe limited market activity.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)