By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 15 Shorter-dated Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to fall on Monday as data showed the European Central Bank bought a record 22 billion euros' worth of sovereign bonds last week to try and stop the debt crisis engulfing bigger euro zone economies.

The amount spent was slightly above the upper end of market predictions ranging widely from 10 to 20 billion euros, but left the broader market little moved, with investors keen to see whether the ECB would sustain the purchases in coming weeks.

"I don't think one week's buying is what really matters," Lloyds rate strategist Charles Diebel said. "What matters is their ongoing commitment because in their previous bond purchases it's the fact that they slowed down and eased the pace that the market then retested them."

"If this is going to have any kind of success it's not what they did last week but what they will do in the weeks to come to keep the market where it is."

Spanish two-year yields were down as much as 9 basis points on the day at 3.21 percent while equivalent maturity Italian yields were some 4 bps lower at 3.40 percent .

Yields on 10-year Italian and Spanish bonds were steady at around 5 percent, having fallen last week from levels near 6.5 percent on the back of ECB buying aimed at stopping the spread of the crisis to the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies and stabilising markets.

"While 22 billion euros represents the highest amount bought by the ECB in a week, it is fairly limited in terms of total outstanding of the Italian and Spanish debt -- 1.2 percent of the total outstanding of both," UniCredit strategist Chiara Cremonesi said.

"The impact of the buying was rather meaningful given on the one hand the thin liquidity in August and on the other hand, the important signal it sent to the markets - that the ECB stands ready to support the Spanish and the Italian bond markets."

Crucially, Italian bond auctions later this month will show whether the ECB's support is enough to convince investors to buy new Italian bonds, which could offer 100 bps less yield than the market demanded just two weeks ago.

EURO BONDS IN SIGHT

German Bund futures FGBLc1 settled at 132.93, little changed from Friday's settlement and supported by a backdrop of weak global growth and the persistent threat of the debt crisis spreading despite the ECB action last week.

The contract remained within two full points of all-time highs at 134.77 while traders cited support levels around the 130.60 mark after two failed attempts to break below that point in the last two weeks.

The 2/10-year German yield curve flattened slightly to 161 bps, as 10-year debt last yielded 2.33 percent, flat on the day, while at the short end of the curve yields rose by 2 bps to 0.72 percent.

Diebel reckons the curve could flatten further in coming weeks, to around 140 bps -- near levels last seen a week ago when concern about slowing global growth and an intensifying debt crisis spurred flight to quality.

Public holidays in Austria, Greece and Italy and other parts of Europe limited market activity.

The latest focal point of policymakers' attempts to bring the region's debt crisis under control comes on Tuesday when the French and German leaders meet in Paris.

Expectations were low that they that would deal decisively with the structural issues and imbalances exposed by the debt crisis, analysts said, but even preliminary moves to address such problems would support sentiment towards riskier assets.

However, both parties said talks would not cover the issue of creating a common euro zone bond, which is increasingly being seen as a lasting solution to the region's debt problems. (Additional reporting by William James; Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)