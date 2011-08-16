* Schatz outperforms as German GDP data weaker than expected
* ECB seen buying Italian, Spanish debt
* Expectations low before Franco-German meeting
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 16 German government bonds firmed on
Thursday, led by short-dated paper, after weak German economic
growth data dented appetite for risk and raised expectations
that the European Central Bank may before long reverse its
recent policy tightening.
Euribor short-term interest rate futures <0#FEI:> firmed by
up to 6 basis points, with the 2013 strip outperforming, showing
markets pricing in lower rates over the next two years than
prior to the data.
The two-year German Schatz yield dropped 4.5
basis points on the day to 0.67 percent and analysts said it
could fall further as nagging concerns the euro zone crisis
would intensify also boosted demand for the safe-haven asset.
"This soft patch of data alongside the ongoing crisis is
seeing market participants increasing their bets on a possible
backtracking from the ECB and maybe a rate reduction over the
next year, year-and a half," said Richard McGuire, rate
strategist at Rabobank.
He said the Schatz yield could drop further, despite being
less than half the ECB's benchmark rate of 1.5 percent. An
auction of the notes on Wednesday, however, could cap or even
reverse some of Tuesday's gains in the near term.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic of euro zone brond yield spreads
r.reuters.com/kus82s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The Bund future FGBLc1 was last up 26 ticks on the day at
133.19. The benchmark 10-year German yield was
last 2.1 basis points lower at 2.306 percent.
Investor appetite for risk was seen dependent on a meeting
between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel scheduled for 1400 GMT -- with a joint press
statement at 1600 GMT -- on how to improve euro zone governance.
Calls for common euro bond issuance -- increasingly seen as
a powerful tool to tackle the region's debt problems -- in
recent days has raised pressure on the leaders before the
meeting, but both sides say the issue was not on the agenda.
"I don't have any expectations really for this meeting,
there is no explicit agenda," said Padhraic Garvey, an ING rate
strategist. "With respect to the euro bond common issuance, I
think it's a viable solution to the crisis. Do I expect anything
to happen on that today? I doubt that very much, but the debate
would surely continue."
ECB BUYING
Traders said the ECB bought Italian and Spanish bonds
earlier this morning. Ten-year yields on both papers were little
changed at just above 5 percent.
Data on Monday showed the ECB bought 22 billion euros worth
of government debt last week to try to halt the spread of the
debt crisis. Markets were broadly unmoved, with investors keen
to see whether the ECB would sustain the purchases in coming
weeks.
While buying is expected to continue, analysts doubt yields
will be pushed much lower as the ECB will want to keep
politicians motivated to enforce austerity measures.
Market expectations are growing that the ECB will come under
pressure in the coming month to extend its bond purchases to
30-year Italian and Spanish bonds once the two countries start
issuing long-dated bonds, which might struggle to find buyers.
ECB bond purchases have so far been confined to the two-to-
10-year part of the BTP and Bono curves, sharply steepening the
10-to-30-year curves.
"If it becomes evident that there are problems finding
buyers for long-dated debt, then it would be easy to see the
market worrying that this could be the thin end of the wedge,"
Citi strategists said.
"This would be one way in which pressure on the ECB could be
increased to widen the maturity window."
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, additional reporting by Emelia
Sithole Matarise)