* Schatz outperforms as German GDP data weaker than expected

* ECB seen buying Italian, Spanish debt

* Expectations low before Franco-German meeting

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 16 German government bonds firmed on Thursday, led by short-dated paper, after weak German economic growth data dented appetite for risk and raised expectations that the European Central Bank may before long reverse its recent policy tightening.

Euribor short-term interest rate futures <0#FEI:> firmed by up to 6 basis points, with the 2013 strip outperforming, showing markets pricing in lower rates over the next two years than prior to the data.

The two-year German Schatz yield dropped 4.5 basis points on the day to 0.67 percent and analysts said it could fall further as nagging concerns the euro zone crisis would intensify also boosted demand for the safe-haven asset.

"This soft patch of data alongside the ongoing crisis is seeing market participants increasing their bets on a possible backtracking from the ECB and maybe a rate reduction over the next year, year-and a half," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.

He said the Schatz yield could drop further, despite being less than half the ECB's benchmark rate of 1.5 percent. An auction of the notes on Wednesday, however, could cap or even reverse some of Tuesday's gains in the near term. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of euro zone brond yield spreads

Graphic of euro zone bond yield spreads

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last up 26 ticks on the day at 133.19. The benchmark 10-year German yield was last 2.1 basis points lower at 2.306 percent.

Investor appetite for risk was seen dependent on a meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for 1400 GMT -- with a joint press statement at 1600 GMT -- on how to improve euro zone governance.

Calls for common euro bond issuance -- increasingly seen as a powerful tool to tackle the region's debt problems -- in recent days has raised pressure on the leaders before the meeting, but both sides say the issue was not on the agenda.

"I don't have any expectations really for this meeting, there is no explicit agenda," said Padhraic Garvey, an ING rate strategist. "With respect to the euro bond common issuance, I think it's a viable solution to the crisis. Do I expect anything to happen on that today? I doubt that very much, but the debate would surely continue."

ECB BUYING

Traders said the ECB bought Italian and Spanish bonds earlier this morning. Ten-year yields on both papers were little changed at just above 5 percent.

Data on Monday showed the ECB bought 22 billion euros worth of government debt last week to try to halt the spread of the debt crisis. Markets were broadly unmoved, with investors keen to see whether the ECB would sustain the purchases in coming weeks.

While buying is expected to continue, analysts doubt yields will be pushed much lower as the ECB will want to keep politicians motivated to enforce austerity measures.

Market expectations are growing that the ECB will come under pressure in the coming month to extend its bond purchases to 30-year Italian and Spanish bonds once the two countries start issuing long-dated bonds, which might struggle to find buyers.

ECB bond purchases have so far been confined to the two-to- 10-year part of the BTP and Bono curves, sharply steepening the 10-to-30-year curves.

"If it becomes evident that there are problems finding buyers for long-dated debt, then it would be easy to see the market worrying that this could be the thin end of the wedge," Citi strategists said.

"This would be one way in which pressure on the ECB could be increased to widen the maturity window." (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, additional reporting by Emelia Sithole Matarise)