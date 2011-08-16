* Bunds rise as German GDP data weaker than expected

* ECB seen buying Italian, Spanish debt

* Expectations low before Franco-German meeting

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 16 German government bonds firmed on Tuesday after weak German economic growth data dented appetite for risk and raised expectations that the European Central Bank may before long reverse its recent policy tightening.

Investors turned their attention to a meeting later in the day between the French and German leaders on how to improve euro zone governance, but expectation were low after both sides said euro zone bonds -- increasingly seen as a powerful tool to combat the debt crisis -- were not on the agenda.

Euribor short-term interest rate futures <0#FEI:> firmed by up to 6 basis points, with the 2013 strip outperforming, showing markets pricing in lower rates over the next two years than prior to the data.

The two-year German Schatz yield dropped as low as 0.65 percent, a level at which investors saw an opportunity to make room on their books ahead of Wednesday's auction of the notes -- in demand also due to their safe-haven status.

It last traded 1.5 basis points lower on the day at 0.70 percent and analysts said yields could resume their fall after the auction to re-test mid-2010 lows at 0.5 percent.

"This soft patch of data alongside the ongoing crisis is seeing market participants increasing their bets on a possible backtracking from the ECB and maybe a rate reduction over the next year, year-and a half," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of euro zone bond yield spreads

r.reuters.com/kus82s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last up 26 ticks on the day at 133.19. The benchmark 10-year German yield was last 2.1 basis points lower at 2.306 percent.

The near-term outlook for Bunds hinged on the outcome of the Paris meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for 1400 GMT -- with a joint press statement at 1600 GMT.

"I don't have any expectations really for this meeting," said Padhraic Garvey, an ING rate strategist. "With respect to the euro bond common issuance, I think it's a viable solution to the crisis. Do I expect anything to happen on that today? I doubt that very much, but the debate would surely continue."

ECB BUYING

Traders said the ECB bought Italian and Spanish bonds earlier this morning. Ten-year yields on both were little changed at just above 5 percent.

Data on Monday showed the ECB bought 22 billion euros worth of government debt last week. Markets were broadly unmoved, with investors keen to see whether the ECB would sustain the purchases in coming weeks.

The ECB's intervention supported a sale of Spanish short-term debt on Tuesday. Yields were significantly lower than at the last comparable auction in mid-July when 10-year Spanish bonds yielded more than 6 percent.

"The ECB has signalled that it is committed to support this market which is also the message that we got yesterday from the unveiling of the figure of how much the ECB had bought," said Chiara Cremonesi, strategist at UniCredit.

She said the market was still uncertain over whether longer-term debt auctions would find similar levels of demand.

"Most likely if the spreads come under renewed pressure the ECB would intervene to support the market, but much also depends on the development in the EMU countries and how the euro zone debate will unfold," Cremonesi said.

"In this respect, the Merkel-Sarkozy meeting today is one of the key event investors will focus on."

While ECB buying is expected to continue, analysts doubt yields will be pushed much lower as the ECB will want to keep politicians motivated to enforce austerity measures.

Market expectations are growing that the ECB will come under pressure in the coming month to extend its bond purchases to 30-year Italian and Spanish bonds once the two countries start issuing long-dated bonds, which might struggle to find buyers.

ECB bond purchases have so far been confined to the two-to- 10-year part of the BTP and Bono curves.

"If it becomes evident that there are problems finding buyers for long-dated debt, then it would be easy to see the market worrying that this could be the thin end of the wedge," Citi strategists said.

"This would be one way in which pressure on the ECB could be increased to widen the maturity window." (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, additional reporting by Emelia Sithole Matarise)