* Bunds rise as German GDP data weaker than expected
* ECB seen buying Italian, Spanish debt
* Expectations low before Franco-German meeting
LONDON, Aug 16 German government bonds firmed on
Tuesday after weak German economic growth data dented appetite
for risk and raised expectations that the European Central Bank
may before long reverse its recent policy tightening.
Investors turned their attention to a meeting later in the
day between the French and German leaders on how to improve euro
zone governance, but expectation were low after both sides said
euro zone bonds -- increasingly seen as a powerful tool to
combat the debt crisis -- were not on the agenda.
Euribor short-term interest rate futures <0#FEI:> firmed by
up to 6 basis points, with the 2013 strip outperforming, showing
markets pricing in lower rates over the next two years than
prior to the data.
The two-year German Schatz yield dropped as low
as 0.65 percent, a level at which investors saw an opportunity
to make room on their books ahead of Wednesday's auction of the
notes -- in demand also due to their safe-haven status.
It last traded 1.5 basis points lower on the day at 0.70
percent and analysts said yields could resume their fall after
the auction to re-test mid-2010 lows at 0.5 percent.
"This soft patch of data alongside the ongoing crisis is
seeing market participants increasing their bets on a possible
backtracking from the ECB and maybe a rate reduction over the
next year, year-and a half," said Richard McGuire, rate
strategist at Rabobank.
The Bund future FGBLc1 was last up 26 ticks on the day at
133.19. The benchmark 10-year German yield was
last 2.1 basis points lower at 2.306 percent.
The near-term outlook for Bunds hinged on the outcome of the
Paris meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for 1400 GMT -- with a
joint press statement at 1600 GMT.
"I don't have any expectations really for this meeting,"
said Padhraic Garvey, an ING rate strategist. "With respect to
the euro bond common issuance, I think it's a viable solution to
the crisis. Do I expect anything to happen on that today? I
doubt that very much, but the debate would surely continue."
ECB BUYING
Traders said the ECB bought Italian and Spanish bonds
earlier this morning. Ten-year yields on both were little
changed at just above 5 percent.
Data on Monday showed the ECB bought 22 billion euros worth
of government debt last week. Markets were broadly unmoved, with
investors keen to see whether the ECB would sustain the
purchases in coming weeks.
The ECB's intervention supported a sale of Spanish
short-term debt on Tuesday. Yields were
significantly lower than at the last comparable auction in
mid-July when 10-year Spanish bonds yielded more than 6 percent.
"The ECB has signalled that it is committed to support this
market which is also the message that we got yesterday from the
unveiling of the figure of how much the ECB had bought," said
Chiara Cremonesi, strategist at UniCredit.
She said the market was still uncertain over whether
longer-term debt auctions would find similar levels of demand.
"Most likely if the spreads come under renewed pressure the
ECB would intervene to support the market, but much also depends
on the development in the EMU countries and how the euro zone
debate will unfold," Cremonesi said.
"In this respect, the Merkel-Sarkozy meeting today is one of
the key event investors will focus on."
While ECB buying is expected to continue, analysts doubt
yields will be pushed much lower as the ECB will want to keep
politicians motivated to enforce austerity measures.
Market expectations are growing that the ECB will come under
pressure in the coming month to extend its bond purchases to
30-year Italian and Spanish bonds once the two countries start
issuing long-dated bonds, which might struggle to find buyers.
ECB bond purchases have so far been confined to the two-to-
10-year part of the BTP and Bono curves.
"If it becomes evident that there are problems finding
buyers for long-dated debt, then it would be easy to see the
market worrying that this could be the thin end of the wedge,"
Citi strategists said.
"This would be one way in which pressure on the ECB could be
increased to widen the maturity window."
