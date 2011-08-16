* Bunds rally after France says no need to raise rescue fund

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 16 German Bund futures rose on Tuesday and are expected to advance in the coming session on disappointment a Franco-German summit failed to take robust measures to tackle the euro zone's festering euro zone debt crisis.

The September Bund future FGBLc1 rose as much as 67 ticks on the day to 133.60 after French and German leaders said they saw no need to increase the size of the euro zone's rescue fund or issue common euro bonds.

The contract had earlier settled 18 ticks up on the day at 133.11 -- supported by sluggish German growth -- before French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a news conference.

Sarkozy said the two leaders had decided to propose common governance for the euro zone but both leaders said they saw no immediate need for common euro zone bonds -- increasingly seen as a powerful tool that could help resolve the region's debt problems.

"There's general disappointment," a trader said. "The fact that they said there's going to be some sort of cooperation between France and Germany in terms of corporate taxes, that's a step towards the right direction, but there was no hint of anything the street wanted."

Sarkozy and Merkel proposed a tax on financial transactions and closer joint governance of economic policy.

Going into the meeting, there had been some expectation the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies could come up with concrete measures to contain a crisis which is threatening to move beyond peripheral members of the bloc and suck in Italy and Spain.

"This meeting is all stick -- fiscal rule enforcement -- and no carrot -- a pooling of fiscal resources via a common bond," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.

ECB BUYING COMMTIMENT

Earlier, Italian and Spanish 10-year government debt yields fell below 5 percent for the first time in five weeks as the European Central Bank continued buying the two countries' bonds ahead of the Franco-German meeting .

The yields were expected to hover around that level in coming sessions but the key test for the success of the ECB's support is set to come when Italy and Spain resume debt auctions in two weeks, strategists said.

"To continue pinning them down it will take more ECB interventions as I guess many market participants view these kind of yield levels as being artificially lowered by the ECB," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

"So as soon as the ECB back pedals a little bit in terms of its buying commitment there's obviously a risk that yields could snap back, maybe not towards levels we saw pre-ECB (purchases) but still there should be some clear upside risks."

Italian 10-year yields settled 3 basis points down on the day at 5.02 percent while equivalent Spanish debt yielded 4.999 percent. Italian yields fell as low as 4.979 percent earlier, a level last seen in early July before investor angst over the protracted debt crisis turned full-scale on Italy, the euro zone's biggest debt market.

The ECB's intervention supported a sale of Spanish short-term debt on Tuesday. Yields were significantly lower than at the last comparable auction in mid-July when 10-year Spanish bonds yielded more than 6 percent.

"The ECB has signalled that it is committed to support this market, which is also the message that we got yesterday from the unveiling of the figure of how much the ECB had bought," said Chiara Cremonesi, strategist at UniCredit.

She said the market was still uncertain over whether longer-term debt auctions would draw similar levels of demand.

Market expectations are growing that the ECB will come under pressure in the coming month to extend its purchases to 30-year Italian and Spanish bonds once the two countries start issuing long-dated bonds, which might struggle to find buyers.

Given expectations that Italian and Spanish curves will normalise after steepening sharply, RBS strategists said they liked to buy 5 percent 2040 BTPs and sell 4.25 percent the March 2020 paper and for Bonos, they like to buy 4.2 percent 2037s and sell 4.75 percent July 2014s.

Euribor short-term interest rate futures <0#FEI:> earlier firmed by up to 6 basis points, with the 2013 strip outperforming after data showed German gross domestic product grew just 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

The two-year German Schatz yield was last at 0.73 percent, having dropped as low as 0.65 percent, a level investors saw as an opportunity to make room on their books ahead of Wednesday's auction of the notes. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Susan Fenton)