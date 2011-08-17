* Bund rallies as Franco-German plan not seen enough to stop contagion

* Schatz underperforms after lacklustre debt auction

* Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds hover around 5 percent

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 17 German debt rallied on Wednesday and was likely to remain supported as French and German plans for closer fiscal integration did little to sooth contagion concerns, but short-dated bonds underperformed after a lacklustre debt auction.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled plans for economic governance, seen as essential first steps to the eventual fiscal integration within the single currency area that many in markets say is needed.

But the meeting revealed no concrete measures to tackle the region's immediate concern: funding for weaker euro zone states.

"Nobody expected an actual announcement (of plans to issue a common euro zone bond)... but there could have been more talk about E-bonds and perhaps at least leaving the door open for an increase in the value of the EFSF (bailout fund)," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea Bank.

"The market remains nervous ... and signs that we are going to see a slowdown in the euro zone will increase worries in the market. We are going to see more volatility which at the end of the day would be supportive for Bunds."

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 81 ticks higher on day at 133.92, having hit a session high at 134.01.

While investors get increasingly edgy, some of the assets perceived as safe havens are losing attractiveness.

Ultra-low yields curbed investors' appetite for two-year German debt at a 5.6 billion euro auction on Wednesday in a sign that the rush for safety was pushing investors further up the curve in their search for value.

The September 2013 Schatz bonds sold at an average yield of 0.73 percent -- the lowest seen at auction since October 2010 and less than half what it was at a sale six weeks ago.

"The slower money clearly thinks there is not much upside to buying Schatz at these levels," said Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit Agricole.

"But the same might not apply to longer maturities -- it could simply mean that investors are looking further along the curve to pick up yield," Chatwell added.

The Schatz yield fell 5 basis points on the day at 0.70 percent, while 5- and 10-year yields dropped about 9 bps each to 2.24 percent and 3.13 percent, respectively.

WHERE'S THE VALUE?

Investors are reluctant to go too far out the curve, though.

The yield spread between 10-year and 30-year bonds hit a euro-era high of 92 basis points, with analysts expecting longer-dated core euro zone debt to face a long period of underperformance while the bloc wrestles with deeper fiscal integration.

Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank, said the safe way to play that scenario was "to go long put options at the long end of curve."

"So by doing that you reserve the right to sell a long-dated bond at a given price," McGuire said.

"Fiscal integration should push long-dated yields up which means it pushes long-dated prices down and if you have got your put option you can sell at a higher price."

Southern euro zone markets stayed quiet. Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds hovered around 5 percent, pulled down last week by regular ECB buying of those bonds.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were down 8 bps at 4.94 percent, while their Spanish equivalents fell 4 bps to 4.96 percent.

"You will probably see yields trading sideways in the near term," said Nordea's From, adding that the next key thing to watch for would be demand at long-term debt Italian and Spanish auctions in the next few weeks. (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)