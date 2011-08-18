* Bund rally accelerates after Philly Fed data

* German, UK, U.S. 10-year yields hit record lows

* Little resistance seen in front of more rush to safety

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 18 German Bund futures hit new record highs on Thursday after business indicators heightened concerns the United States is heading towards a second recession and investors snapped up safe-haven assets across the board.

Benchmark 10-year German, UK and U.S. bond yields plunged to record lows and were seen dropping further into uncharted territory as edgy investors become more interested in capital preservation than in the returns on their holdings.

Low prospects for decisive action from euro zone policymakers to stop the region's debt crisis from spreading were also keeping investors on their toes and assets considered safe havens well supported.

September Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 187 ticks up on the day at 135.79, having climbed as high as 136.26 following the weakest factory activity data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank in more than two years. The contract has gained around 9 full points since the second Greek bailout was agreed on July 21.

"The (Philly Fed) figures were absolutely disastrous," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities. "For a lot of people it feels like we're exactly where we were three years ago. It's very difficult to see what can stop this."

He said emergency measures from global policymakers may act as an anchor for prices in the near term as markets were now looking to the Aug. 26 Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where a year ago Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled the second round of bond purchases.

Volumes in the Bund futures market were just below 1 million lots, higher than earlier this week, but half this year's peak. Cash market volumes looked even worse, traders said, and probably exacerbated the moves.

"I'm simply unimpressed with the volumes, a lot of people aren't doing anything," Ostwald said.

"Against the backdrop of volatility that we've seen over the past few weeks, why would you want to make a long-term decision other than being really badly short (on risky assets), which essentially means throwing in the towel."

The low appetite for risk was evident across asset classes, with equities hammered across the globe and forward Swiss money market rates moving into negative territory <0#FES:>.

"We need to see positive third-quarter data for the euro zone ... until we see some positive data we will continue to have pressure on yields to go lower," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Yields on Italian and Spanish debt continued to hover around 5 percent. Ten-year Italian paper hit a 6 1/2-week low of 4.89 percent before rising back to 4.97 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields fell to their lowest since February at 4.91 percent and were last at 5.004 percent.

Debt issued by both countries has outperformed since the European Central Bank stepped in to buy their bonds in a bid to drive yields down from unsustainable levels. Traders said ECB activity in the market had been thinner in recent days, with one saying his bank had received no enquiries on Thursday.

NO RESISTANCE IN SIGHT

With the Bund future in new territory, technical charts showed few immediate resistance points.

"It's a tough job to look for 'what next' on charts that are in new territory ... the next Elliot wave target appears at 136.66," said Clive Lambert, technical analyst at Futurestechs.

Looking at momentum indicators, using a 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) Lambert said that despite hitting new highs, the contract did not appear overbought.

Reuters charts showed the RSI last at 74, below the 75 level Lambert said would signal buying had stretched too far. (Editing by Susan Fenton)