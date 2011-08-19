* Bunds near record highs, uncharted territory beckons

* German 10-year yields set to test record low of 2 pct

* Trade choppy with some investors booking profits

* Italian, Spanish yields hover just below 5 pct; ECB eyed (Adds details, more quotes, background)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 19 German government bonds pushed higher on Friday and looked set to scale new record peaks as shares tumbled and investors fretted the United States could slip back into recession.

Fears that the euro zone's intractable sovereign debt crisis was increasing funding strains in money markets compounded investor jitters, prompting them to seek capital preservation in safe-haven government debt and dump riskier assets.

European shares extended a sharp sell-off from Thursday , which was exacerbated by the weakest factory activity data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve in more than two years and helped send German, UK and U.S. 10-year yields to record lows.

"With the negative sentiment stemming from the equity universe, there is still potential for the Bund future to mark new highs again," Unicredit strategist Kornelius Purps said.

"There are simply too many factors which are of concern for investors, be it the business cycle outlook, be it the dollar funding issue with the ECB ... be it risk that the rescue package for Greece might fail due to these collateral demands, be it the discussion about a transaction tax in Europe."

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 34 ticks at 136.09, within sight of a record high of 136.26 hit on Thursday.

Trading was volatile in holiday-thinned markets with some traders saying speculators could cash in on Thursday's sharp rally in Bunds, though any dip in prices was being rapidly offset by buying.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were 3 basis points down on the day at 2.074 percent , within a whisker of the all-time low of 2.028 percent set the previous session when benchmark U.S. T-note yields also fell to record lows below 2 percent.

The Bund yield is seen falling to 2 percent given the remote prospects of an imminent turnaround in sentiment.

"I suspect it will be hard to break above 2.09-2.10 again unless something changes," a trader said. "The weekly close will be important as to whether we close at fresh all-time lows or whether we hold the levels on a weekly basis."

RISKY GREEK/FINNISH DEAL

Investors were also anxious as Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia seek collateral on loans to Greece after Finland secured a commitment, casting doubts on the efficacy of a second bailout package for the country agreed in July.

"The political risk implicit in this unfolding episode are significant," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.

Among these, he said requests for collateral by one or more bailout sponsors could result in an impasse as Greece refuses to pay for assistance or one or more euro zone members refuses to endorse the Finnish deal if they fail to get collateral.

In non-core euro zone debt markets, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields hovered just below 5 percent with the European Central Bank on standby to purchase the bonds to keep the two countries' borrowing costs at sustainable levels.

"It's hard to know if the (ECB's) Securities Markets Programme is going to be as active as before or not. I doubt they want to push yields below 5 percent anyway," the same trader said.

"There's no sign of them so far, I would imagine if Italy and Spain push again towards 5.20 percent they will come in again." (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia)