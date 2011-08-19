* Bunds near record highs, uncharted territory beckons
* German 10-year yields set to test record low of 2 pct
* Trade choppy with some investors booking profits
* Italian, Spanish yields hover just below 5 pct; ECB eyed
(Adds details, more quotes, background)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 19 German government bonds pushed
higher on Friday and looked set to scale new record peaks as
shares tumbled and investors fretted the United States could
slip back into recession.
Fears that the euro zone's intractable sovereign debt crisis
was increasing funding strains in money markets compounded
investor jitters, prompting them to seek capital preservation in
safe-haven government debt and dump riskier assets.
European shares extended a sharp sell-off from Thursday
, which was exacerbated by the weakest factory activity
data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve in more than two
years and helped send German, UK and U.S. 10-year yields to
record lows.
"With the negative sentiment stemming from the equity
universe, there is still potential for the Bund future to mark
new highs again," Unicredit strategist Kornelius Purps said.
"There are simply too many factors which are of concern for
investors, be it the business cycle outlook, be it the dollar
funding issue with the ECB ... be it risk that the rescue
package for Greece might fail due to these collateral demands,
be it the discussion about a transaction tax in Europe."
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 34 ticks at 136.09,
within sight of a record high of 136.26 hit on Thursday.
Trading was volatile in holiday-thinned markets with some
traders saying speculators could cash in on Thursday's sharp
rally in Bunds, though any dip in prices was being rapidly
offset by buying.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were 3 basis points down on the day
at 2.074 percent , within a whisker of the all-time
low of 2.028 percent set the previous session when benchmark
U.S. T-note yields also fell to record lows below 2 percent.
The Bund yield is seen falling to 2 percent given the
remote prospects of an imminent turnaround in sentiment.
"I suspect it will be hard to break above 2.09-2.10 again
unless something changes," a trader said. "The weekly close will
be important as to whether we close at fresh all-time lows or
whether we hold the levels on a weekly basis."
RISKY GREEK/FINNISH DEAL
Investors were also anxious as Austria, the Netherlands and
Slovakia seek collateral on loans to Greece after Finland
secured a commitment, casting doubts on the efficacy of a second
bailout package for the country agreed in July.
"The political risk implicit in this unfolding episode are
significant," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.
Among these, he said requests for collateral by one or more
bailout sponsors could result in an impasse as Greece refuses to
pay for assistance or one or more euro zone members refuses to
endorse the Finnish deal if they fail to get collateral.
In non-core euro zone debt markets, Italian and Spanish
10-year yields hovered just below 5 percent with the European
Central Bank on standby to purchase the bonds to keep the two
countries' borrowing costs at sustainable levels.
"It's hard to know if the (ECB's) Securities Markets
Programme is going to be as active as before or not. I doubt
they want to push yields below 5 percent anyway," the same
trader said.
"There's no sign of them so far, I would imagine if Italy
and Spain push again towards 5.20 percent they will come in
again."
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius
Zaharia)