By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 19 German government bonds slipped
on Friday, with ultra-low yields making some investors reluctant
to hold the debt, but losses are seen limited as worries the
United States could slip back into recession fanned a sell-off
in equities.
With funding strains in money markets compounding investor
jitters, capital preservation in safe-haven government debt
still dominated investors' mindset, some traders said.
For more on money market strains see
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell as much as 53 ticks on the day to
a session low of 135.22, but quickly pared the losses to last
stand at 135.59, down 16 ticks -- barely a third of Thursday's
rally.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were up a shade on the day at 2.09
percent, within sight of a record low of 2.028 percent hit on
Thursday. They still looked set to test a new low at 2 percent
given the slim prospects of an imminent turnaround in sentiment.
"We have for the first time run into a bit of selling from
the likes of Asian central banks ... Not huge amounts but
definitely a little bit of nervousness about holding bonds at
these very low yields," a trader said.
"But equity markets are still very weak so I don't think the
Bund future is going to go down far against that backdrop."
European shares extended a sharp sell-off from Thursday
, which was exacerbated by the weakest factory activity
data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve in more than two
years and helped send German, UK and U.S. 10-year yields to
record lows.
The Bund yield is expected to stabilise around 2 percent
near-term. Commerzbank chartists said failure to stabilise a
decisive break below that level paving the way to 1.90 percent
and 1.88 percent -- the 100 percent Fibonacci extension of the
June 2009-to-August 2010 decline.
Trading was volatile in holiday-thinned markets with some
traders saying any dip in prices was attracting some buying.
"With the negative sentiment stemming from the equity
universe, there is still potential for the Bund future to mark
new highs again," Unicredit strategist Kornelius Purps said.
"There are simply too many factors which are of concern for
investors, be it the business cycle outlook, be it the dollar
funding issue with the ECB ... be it risk that the rescue
package for Greece might fail due to these collateral demands,
be it the discussion about a transaction tax in Europe."
COLLATERAL RISK
Investors were also anxious about the possible ramifications
of Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia seeking collateral on
loans to Greece after Finland secured a commitment, casting
doubts on the efficacy of a second bailout package for the
country agreed in July.
"The political risk implicit in this unfolding episode are
significant," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.
Among these, he said requests for collateral by one or more
bailout sponsors could result in an impasse as Greece refuses to
pay for assistance or one or more euro zone members refuses to
endorse the Finnish deal if they fail to get collateral.
In non-core euro zone debt markets, Italian and Spanish
10-year yields hovered just below 5 percent with traders saying
the European Central Bank had bought small amounts of
short-dated Italian debt.
