* Bunds dip as equities rebound but losses seen limited

* Rally poised to resume if euro zone data shows weakness

* ECB buying of Italian, Spanish debt robust, but slowing

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 22 Bunds dipped on Monday as investors cashed in on recent sharp gains but losses were expected top be capped by a darkening growth outlook and fresh doubts about policymakers' response to the euro zone debt crisis.

Data showed the European Central Bank remained committed to keeping Italian and Spanish yields at sustainable levels last week, analysts said, although the pace of buying slowed to 14 billion euros from 22 billion in the prior seven days. .

ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said Italian bonds currently gave an average yield on the country's debt of around 4.25 percent, compared with an average coupon of 4.10 percent.

"It makes sense to keep rates at a level that's consistent with history," Garvey said.

"And we're there or thereabouts. The ECB has been in on a consistent basis and so yields have been well behaved."

Traders said the ECB was in the market again on Monday, buying small amounts of paper later in the European afternoon after Italian 10-year yields crept above 5 percent. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Having risen more than two full points to record highs last week, Bunds succumbed to some short-term profit taking in thin markets as equities rallied.

Bund futures FGBLc1 settled 13 ticks lower at 135.18 after testing technical resistance at 134.77 -- the previous record high set in 2010 and surpassed last week.

"Equities have rebounded but Bunds have held up fairly well and we're not looking for much of a pullback," one trader said.

"People looking for yield are moving down the curve and I wouldn't be surprised if we get some pretty shoddy data out of Europe tomorrow."

First readings of euro zone manufacturing and services activity in August are due on Tuesday with economists polled by Reuters expecting a contraction in the manufacturing sector .

"Clearly the uncertain global outlook and the worry about lack of policy response in Europe is keeping investors in the safety of German government bonds," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

Germany maintained its opposition towards issuing a common euro zone bond -- favoured by many as a lasting solution to the debt crisis -- and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny raised the prospect of delays to the planned expansion of the region's EFSF rescue fund.

Rating agency Moody's said wrangling over a deal between Greece and Finland to collateralise the latter's contribution to the latest bailout would be negative for Greek credit ratings and those of other troubled euro zone states.

Yields in the largely-illiquid Greek market pushed higher after the announcement, rising 35 basis points on the 10-year benchmark to 17.10 percent , though traders said flows supporting the move were minimal.

Ten-year Bund yields sank to a record low last week of 2.028 percent and ended Monday a basis point higher at 2.12 percent.

"These are incredibly low yield levels but we're at these levels because of an extreme flight to safety and we need to have a good reason to move away from here," said ING's Garvey.

"And it's still a very difficult environment as regards the periphery."

Markets are likely to remain on edge ahead of a speech on Friday in Jackson Hole by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, which will be watched for any signs of further economic stimulus.