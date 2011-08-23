* Bunds dip but remain supported by euro zone concerns

* Data adds to growth worries as manufacturing sector contracts

* Spain to sell T-bills, yields expected to fall

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 23 German government bonds retreated further from record highs on Tuesday but remained well supported by gloomy economic data which added to concerns about growth in the euro zone's debt-laden countries.

The euro zone's dominant service sector was effectively stagnant this month after two years of expansion while manufacturing activity, which drove a large part of the economic recovery in the bloc, shrank for the first time since September 2009.

"What we're seeing is the debt crisis affecting the real economy more and more," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

"So the market has to deal with the debt crisis and also the markedly deteriorating outlook for not only for euro zone growth but also global growth, which explains why we are trading at these yield levels."

The ZEW German investor sentiment indicator is also seen falling sharply as worries over the sovereign debt crisis weigh .

"We would expect downside risks will continue to dominate price action, as...we are at a stage where a recession is much more credible as an outcome than a swift pick-up -- this was not true a few weeks ago," RBS rate strategists said in a note.

September Bund futures were 39 ticks lower at 134.79 with 10-year bond yields up 6 basis points at 2.16 percent as equities rose almost 2 percent and investors locked in some profits after the recent rally.

Investors are reluctant to take aggressive positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday , traders said.

Last year Bernanke used the conference to pave the way for a second round of quantitative easing but analysts do not expect QE3 to get the green light.

"Rather than people pricing in a lot for Jackson Hole, what we're seeing is they don't want to price against anything on the off chance they get caught offside," a trader said.

"That means no one is opposing the moves higher we're seeing off the back of weaker data."

German opposition to an anti-crisis package for the euro zone, coupled with a week-long row over collateral for new Greek bailout loans, also kept the safe-haven bid for Bunds intact despite some profit-taking after benchmark yields sank to record lows last week.

Greek bonds underperformed their euro zone counterparts with the 10-year spread over Bunds around 9 basis points wider, while other peripheral spreads edged tighter.

Spain will sell up to 3 billion euros of three- and six-month T-bills, and should pay lower rates than last month with the country's debt supported by European Central Bank purchases of its bonds.

The premium investors demand to hold Spanish bonds rather than German Bunds has fallen more than 100 basis points since the ECB reactivated the programme in a bid to prevent Italian and Spanish bond yields reaching unsustainable levels.

The central bank has bought 36 billion euros of peripheral country debt in the last two weeks, with traders saying its efforts have been concentrated on Spaun and Italy, although the pace slowed in the second week.

The main test for the market will come next week when Italy and Spain resume bond issuance after a pause in August.

"We expect the ECB to pick up the bond buying ahead of next week's auctions," the trader said. "Maybe on Thursday or Friday, to ensure the dealers are short and the supply goes well."