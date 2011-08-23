* Bunds dip but remain supported by euro zone concerns

* Data adds to growth worries as manufacturing sector contracts

* Yields drop at Spanish T-bill auction

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 23 German government bonds retreated on Tuesday as traders took profits on recent gains but yields stayed close to record lows with the market underpinned by gloomy prospects for global growth.

The euro zone's dominant service sector was effectively stagnant this month after two years of expansion while manufacturing activity shrank for the first time since September 2009.

"What we're seeing is the debt crisis affecting the real economy more and more," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

"So the market has to deal with the debt crisis and also the markedly deteriorating outlook for not only for euro zone growth but also global growth, which explains why we are trading at these yield levels."

Meanwhile, German analyst and investor sentiment plummeted in August, the closely watched ZEW survey showed .

Bund futures pared losses after the data but stayed negative as equities, buoyed by earlier data showing Chinese factory activity was likely to slow less than some in markets had feared, maintained a tentative recovery.

However, analysts said the overall gloomy economic outlook would dominate in bond markets.

"We would expect downside risks will continue to dominate price action, as...we are at a stage where a recession is much more credible as an outcome than a swift pick-up -- this was not true a few weeks ago," RBS rate strategists said in a note.

September Bund futures were 30 ticks lower at 134.88 with 10-year bond yields up 5 basis points at 2.152 percent as equities rose almost 1.5 percent and investors locked in some profits after the recent rally.

But despite the rally in equities, one barometer of risk aversion, the Markit iTraxx Crossover CDS index , widened above 700 basis points for the first time since July 2009, with the senior financials index 8 basis points wider at 251.5 bps as peripheral banks came under pressure.

FED UNCERTAINTY

Investors were reluctant to take aggressive positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole on Friday , traders said.

Last year Bernanke used the conference to pave the way for a second round of quantitative easing but analysts do not expect QE3 to get the green light.

"Rather than people pricing in a lot for Jackson Hole, what we're seeing is they don't want to price against anything on the off chance they get caught offside," a trader said.

"That means no one is opposing the moves higher we're seeing off the back of weaker data."

German opposition to an anti-crisis package for the euro zone, coupled with a week-long row over collateral for new Greek bailout loans, also kept the safe-haven bid for Bunds intact despite some profit-taking after benchmark yields sank to record lows last week.

Greek bonds underperformed their euro zone counterparts with the 10-year spread over Bunds around 10 basis points wider, while other peripheral spreads edged tighter.

Spain sold almost 3 billion euros of T-bills with 3-month yields dropped from three year highs in July to their lowest level in a primary auction since March, supported by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme .

"It's ...obviously strong on the demand front but the quality of bids was good too," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"This will probably be a recurring theme while the ECB are buying Spanish and Italian bonds aggressively, as their intervention is serving to indirectly support the non-core markets more generally and this includes the short term market."

The central bank has bought 36 billion euros of peripheral country debt in the last two weeks, although the pace slowed in the second week.

The main test for the market will come next week when Italy and Spain resume bond issuance after a pause in August.

"We expect the ECB to pick up the bond buying ahead of next week's auctions," the trader said. "Maybe on Thursday or Friday, to ensure the dealers are short and the supply goes well."