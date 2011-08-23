* Bunds dip but remain supported by euro zone concerns
* Data adds to growth worries as manufacturing sector
contracts
* Yields drop at Spanish T-bill auction
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 23 German government bonds retreated
on Tuesday as traders took profits on recent gains but yields
stayed close to record lows with the market underpinned by
gloomy prospects for global growth.
The euro zone's dominant service sector was effectively
stagnant this month after two years of expansion while
manufacturing activity shrank for the first time since September
2009.
"What we're seeing is the debt crisis affecting the real
economy more and more," said WestLB rate strategist Michael
Leister.
"So the market has to deal with the debt crisis and also the
markedly deteriorating outlook for not only for euro zone growth
but also global growth, which explains why we are trading at
these yield levels."
Meanwhile, German analyst and investor sentiment plummeted
in August, the closely watched ZEW survey showed
.
Bund futures pared losses after the data but stayed negative
as equities, buoyed by earlier data showing Chinese factory
activity was likely to slow less than some in markets had
feared, maintained a tentative recovery.
However, analysts said the overall gloomy economic outlook
would dominate in bond markets.
"We would expect downside risks will continue to dominate
price action, as...we are at a stage where a recession is much
more credible as an outcome than a swift pick-up -- this was not
true a few weeks ago," RBS rate strategists said in a note.
September Bund futures were 30 ticks lower at
134.88 with 10-year bond yields up 5 basis points
at 2.152 percent as equities rose almost 1.5 percent
and investors locked in some profits after the recent rally.
But despite the rally in equities, one barometer of risk
aversion, the Markit iTraxx Crossover CDS index ,
widened above 700 basis points for the first time since July
2009, with the senior financials index 8 basis points wider at
251.5 bps as peripheral banks came under pressure.
FED UNCERTAINTY
Investors were reluctant to take aggressive positions ahead
of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at an
annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole on Friday
, traders said.
Last year Bernanke used the conference to pave the way for a
second round of quantitative easing but analysts do not expect
QE3 to get the green light.
"Rather than people pricing in a lot for Jackson Hole, what
we're seeing is they don't want to price against anything on the
off chance they get caught offside," a trader said.
"That means no one is opposing the moves higher we're seeing
off the back of weaker data."
German opposition to an anti-crisis package for the euro
zone, coupled with a week-long row over collateral for new Greek
bailout loans, also kept the safe-haven bid for Bunds intact
despite some profit-taking after benchmark yields sank to record
lows last week.
Greek bonds underperformed their euro zone counterparts with
the 10-year spread over Bunds around 10 basis points wider,
while other peripheral spreads edged tighter.
Spain sold almost 3 billion euros of T-bills with 3-month
yields dropped from three year highs in July to their lowest
level in a primary auction since March, supported by the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme .
"It's ...obviously strong on the demand front but the
quality of bids was good too," said Credit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell.
"This will probably be a recurring theme while the ECB are
buying Spanish and Italian bonds aggressively, as their
intervention is serving to indirectly support the non-core
markets more generally and this includes the short term market."
The central bank has bought 36 billion euros of peripheral
country debt in the last two weeks, although the pace slowed in
the second week.
The main test for the market will come next week when Italy
and Spain resume bond issuance after a pause in August.
"We expect the ECB to pick up the bond buying ahead of next
week's auctions," the trader said. "Maybe on Thursday or Friday,
to ensure the dealers are short and the supply goes well."