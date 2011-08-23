* Finland sticks to demands for collateral on Greek loans

* Threatens to quit Greek aid if request not granted

* Bunds edge higher; U.S., German data adds to growth worries

* Yields drop at Spanish T-bill auction on ECB backing (Recasts into European settlement)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 23 German government bond prices edged up on Tuesday with yields staying near record lows as gloomy economic prospects and worries that Greece's rescue deal may be delayed kept the safe-haven bid intact.

The firmer undertone in safe-haven government bonds augurs well for demand at Wednesday's German auction of 6 billion euros of 10-year Bunds, with investors seen more focused on capital preservation than higher returns.

Finland's threat to withdraw from the euro zone's rescue programme for Greece if it is not granted collateral for its loans -- which could jeopardise the aid deal -- reminded investors that policymakers are still far from resolving the region's debt crisis.

Weak U.S. new home sales, a dismal reading of German investor sentiment, data showing the euro zone's dominant service sector was effectively stagnant this month and manufacturing activity shrank for the first time in nearly two years all helped to keep Bunds well-supported.

"The whole Greek rescue package is under scrutiny and uncertainty because of the Finnish collateral requirement... I don't think we are much closer to a permanent solution than where we were at the beginning of July," said Elisabeth Afseth, a strategist at Evolution Securities.

"The sort of (austerity) initiatives taken and being implemented is good news but the overall growth picture isn't very good and clearly what these countries need is a bit of a boost on the growth side. That's quite key going forward."

The September Bund future reversed earlier losses to settle 10 ticks up on the day at 135.28 with volumes around half average daily volumes of just over 1 million lots. This is the 13th trading session so far this year when total volumes have been half the daily average, despite the northern hemisphere's summer holidays.

Analysts said the overall gloomy economic outlook which drove the contract to a record high of 136.26 last week would dominate in bond markets.

"What we're seeing is the debt crisis affecting the real economy more and more," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

"So the market has to deal with the debt crisis and also the markedly deteriorating outlook for not only euro zone growth but also global growth, which explains why we are trading at these yield levels."

Cash 10-year Bund yields settled little changed on the day at 2.115 percent after some investors locked in some profits following the rally that sank the yields to a record low of 2.028 percent.

"RETURN OF CAPITAL"

One barometer of risk aversion, the Markit iTraxx Crossover CDS index , widened above 700 basis points for the first time since July 2009, with the senior financials index 8 basis points wider at 251.5 bps as peripheral banks came under pressure.

Against this backdrop, Germany's 10-year Bund auction on Wednesday was expected to be well-supported despite ultra-low yields.

"It doesn't seem to be a case of a hunt for yield. As people are saying, it's not about a return on your money but a return of your money," a trader said.

Greek 2-year bond yields rose more than a full point to 40 percent, within touch of the 42 percent level reached before the release of details on the EU's second bailout package for the country.

Traders said there had been no sign of European Central Bank buying of Greek and Portuguese debt, with the main purchases seen in Italian and Spanish bonds, keeping their yields around 5 percent.

Spain sold almost 3 billion euros of T-bills with 3-month yields dropping from three-year highs seen in July to their lowest in a primary auction since March, supported by the ECB's bond-buying programme .

The central bank has bought 36 billion euros of peripheral country debt in the last two weeks, although the pace slowed in the second week.

The main test for the market will come next week when Italy and Spain resume bond issuance after a pause in August.

Investors were reluctant to take aggressive positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole on Friday , traders said.

Last year Bernanke used the conference to pave the way for a second round of quantitative easing but analysts do not expect QE3 to get the green light. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)