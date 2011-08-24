* Bund yields hover near record lows on growth, debt crisis worries

* Germany to sell 6 bln euros of new 10-year Bunds

* Auction seen covered but low yields could limit demand

* Germany's Merkel wades into Greek collateral row (Adds details, fresh quotes)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 24 German government bonds slipped on Wednesday as traders pushed for cheaper prices to make way for a 10-year Bund auction later though losses were seen limited by persistent worries over growth and the euro zone's debt crisis.

A row over demands by Finland for security on loans to Greece in the form of collateral -- which analysts say may complicate its bailout package -- kept Bund yields near ultra-low levels, potentially limiting demand for the new bond.

"I don't expect the (Bund) auction to go that well because of the low coupon. It could weigh on the market a little bit but I don't expect it to provide any longer-term impetus for a sell-off," Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell said.

"Structurally, nothing much has changed with the growth picture and the euro zone crisis. What's happening with the Greek collateral issue is just showing how discordant policymakers within Europe are appearing and that's always going to support the market."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waded into the collateral row on Tuesday, rejecting any special treatment for Finland in euro zone guarantees, sources in her CDU parliamentary group told Reuters.

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 11 ticks lower on the day at 135.17. Volumes were expected to stay ultra-thin with investors wary of taking aggressive positions before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech in Jackson Hole.

Expectations Bernanke will provide some steer on further support for the economy have stopped a four-week rout in equity markets though sentiment remains fragile.

In the cash market, 10-year Bund yields were little changed at 2.12 percent , 13 basis points below the record low coupon offered on the new bond.

Some traders said the auction was likely to fare better than last week's poorly-received two-year Schatz auction despite the low yield given the uncertain economic outlook and signs of strain in money markets.

"The street is probably short cash. They'll be looking to cover short positions so there will be demand for the safe-haven paper," a trader said.

Traders are keenly awaiting the European Central Bank's weekly dollar tender due at 0900 GMT to see if more banks resort to the backstop to secure greenbacks after one bank borrowed $500 million from the central bank last week, the first time the facility was tapped in six months.

"While euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps remain at heightened levels and other money market instruments point to higher U.S. dollar funding costs, European banks should have ample U.S. dollar liquidity compared to 2008," Lloyds strategists said.

"Having said that, any significant take-up at the auction will be market negative and will cause another rally in Bunds," they said in a note.

Traders said the market had largely priced in a weaker reading of Germany's Ifo business climate index, following a dismal report of German investors sentiment on Tuesday.

The influential Ifo index fell to 108.7 in August from 112.9 a month earlier, but the bond market barely reacted.

Greek bonds underperformed benchmark Bunds and other peripheral euro zone bonds, with its 10-year yield spread over Bunds 10 bps wider on the day at 1,542 bps.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields still flirted around 5 percent, anchored by the European Central Bank's bond purchase programme.