* Bund yields hover near record lows on growth, debt crisis
worries
* Germany to sell 6 bln euros of new 10-year Bunds
* Auction seen covered but low yields could limit demand
* Germany's Merkel wades into Greek collateral row
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 24 German government bonds slipped
on Wednesday as traders pushed for cheaper prices to make way
for a 10-year Bund auction later though losses were seen limited
by persistent worries over growth and the euro zone's debt
crisis.
A row over demands by Finland for security on loans to
Greece in the form of collateral -- which analysts say may
complicate its bailout package -- kept Bund yields near
ultra-low levels, potentially limiting demand for the new bond.
"I don't expect the (Bund) auction to go that well because
of the low coupon. It could weigh on the market a little bit but
I don't expect it to provide any longer-term impetus for a
sell-off," Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell said.
"Structurally, nothing much has changed with the growth
picture and the euro zone crisis. What's happening with the
Greek collateral issue is just showing how discordant
policymakers within Europe are appearing and that's always going
to support the market."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waded into the collateral
row on Tuesday, rejecting any special treatment for Finland in
euro zone guarantees, sources in her CDU parliamentary group
told Reuters.
The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 11 ticks lower on the day
at 135.17. Volumes were expected to stay ultra-thin with
investors wary of taking aggressive positions before Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech in Jackson Hole.
Expectations Bernanke will provide some steer on further
support for the economy have stopped a four-week rout in equity
markets though sentiment remains fragile.
In the cash market, 10-year Bund yields were little changed
at 2.12 percent , 13 basis points below the record
low coupon offered on the new bond.
Some traders said the auction was likely to fare better than
last week's poorly-received two-year Schatz auction despite the
low yield given the uncertain economic outlook and signs of
strain in money markets.
"The street is probably short cash. They'll be looking to
cover short positions so there will be demand for the safe-haven
paper," a trader said.
Traders are keenly awaiting the European Central Bank's
weekly dollar tender due at 0900 GMT to see if more banks resort
to the backstop to secure greenbacks after one bank borrowed
$500 million from the central bank last week, the first time the
facility was tapped in six months.
"While euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps remain at
heightened levels and other money market instruments point to
higher U.S. dollar funding costs, European banks should have
ample U.S. dollar liquidity compared to 2008," Lloyds
strategists said.
"Having said that, any significant take-up at the auction
will be market negative and will cause another rally in Bunds,"
they said in a note.
Traders said the market had largely priced in a weaker
reading of Germany's Ifo business climate index, following a
dismal report of German investors sentiment on Tuesday.
The influential Ifo index fell to 108.7 in August from 112.9
a month earlier, but the bond market barely reacted.
Greek bonds underperformed benchmark Bunds and other
peripheral euro zone bonds, with its 10-year yield spread over
Bunds 10 bps wider on the day at 1,542 bps.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields
still flirted around 5 percent, anchored by the
European Central Bank's bond purchase programme.