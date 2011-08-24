* Bunds fall after less than stellar demand at 10-yr auction

* Ultra-low yields limit demand for new 10-yr Bund

* Growth, euro zone debt worries limit further Bund falls

* Germany's Merkel wades into Greek collateral row (Recasts with Bund auction, fresh quotes, prices, adds graphics)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 24 German government bonds fell on Wednesday after a 10-year Bund auction drew less than stellar demand due to the ultra-low yields on offer, but an extended sell-off looked unlikely as investors fret over growth and the euro zone's debt crisis.

A row over demands by Finland for security on loans to Greece in the form of collateral, which analysts say may complicate its bailout package, drove Greek 2-year yields to euro-era highs above 42 percent .

The German sale of 4.86 billion euros of the benchmark 10-year Bund drew bids worth 1.4 times the amount on offer compared with 1.2 times at a previous sale of the paper in July. It had a coupon of 2.25 percent, the lowest on Germany's 10-year paper and matching that of the September 2020 bond.

"(It's) relatively disappointing bid/cover but we have to understand that yields have come down massively over the last month or so, so the 10-year is looking rich in absolute terms, rich versus swaps and versus the rest of the curve," WestLB strategist John Davies said.

"It's always going to be an expensive-looking auction for the market although we think that there's a good chance you'll see renewed flight to quality on Bunds."

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 51 ticks down on the day at 135.77, retreating further away from last week's contract high of 136.26 though holiday-thinned volumes were exaggerating price moves.

Activity was also subdued as investors were wary of taking aggressive positions before a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday in Jackson Hole.

Expectations Bernanke will provide some steer on further support for the U.S. economy have stopped a four-week rout in equity markets though sentiment remains fragile.

In the cash market, 10-year Bund yields were up 3 basis points at 2.157 percent but traders and strategists saw little scope for further rises due to the grim economic backdrop and fresh doubts over Greece's bailout.

"Structurally, nothing much has changed with the growth picture and the euro zone crisis. What's happening with the Greek collateral issue is just showing how discordant policymakers within Europe are appearing and that's always going to support the market," Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell said.

GERMANY, FINLAND FACE-OFF

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waded into the collateral row on Tuesday, rejecting any special treatment for Finland in euro zone guarantees, sources in her CDU parliamentary group told Reuters.

Finland earlier threatened to drop out of Greece's second bailout, agreed by European leaders in July to stop the debt crisis threatening bigger economies, if its demand was not met.

The cost of insuring Greek debt against default jumped with the country's share benchmark hitting its lowest level in almost 15 years. Greek five-year credit default swaps rose 106 bps to 2,200 bps, according to provider Markit, edging near record highs above 2,500 bps seen before details of the second aid package were released on July 19.

Greek bonds underperformed other peripheral euro zone bonds, with European Central Bank bond purchases so far focused on Italian and Spanish debt.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields hovered around 5 percent, anchored by small ECB purchases though the main test for the market will come when the two countries resume issuance next month. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Euro zone debt crisis in graphics r.reuters.comhyb65p Euro zone government bond spreads r.reuters.com/kus82s ECB bond buying and Euro zone bond yields

Traders said the market had largely priced in a weaker reading of Germany's Ifo business climate index, following a dismal ZEW investors sentiment report on Tuesday.

The influential Ifo index fell to 108.7 in August from 112.9 a month earlier, but the bond market barely reacted.