LONDON Aug 24 Greek two-year government bond
yields rose to their highest levels since the launch of the euro
in 1999 as an escalating row over demands by Finland for
collateral on Greek loans was seen complicating implementation
of its rescue package.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waded into the row late on
Tuesday, rejecting any special treatment for Finland in euro
zone guarantees, sources in her CDU parliamentary group told
Reuters. Finland has threatened to drop out of a bailout for
Greece agreed in July unless its demands were
met.
Greek two-year yields rose around two full points on the day
to 42 percent while five-year Greek credit default
swaps jumped 106 bps to 2,200 bps.
Greece's share benchmark fell 2.7, hitting its lowest
level in nearly 15 years.
