* Bund slips as European equities rally on stimulus prospect

* Greek yields soar on Finnish collateral deal wrangling

* Record low yields limit Bund auction demand

By William James

LONDON, Aug 24 Bund futures tumbled on Wednesday as investors bought up riskier assets on hopes that the U.S. central bank will unveil fresh stimulus measures, and stronger economic data added momentum -- though the trend was not seen as sustainable.

Among lower-rated euro zone bonds, Greek two-year yields soared by over 400 basis points as wrangling over collateral in exchange for bailout funding underlined the political problems dogging attempts to beat the region's debt crisis.

Safe-haven Bund futures FGBLc1 settled 74 ticks lower at 134.54, extending the decline from record highs set last week, but remaining at historically elevated levels.

Traders said the losses were led by a revival in European equity markets where investors were bullish about the chances of Friday's central bank conference bringing fresh quantitative easing from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

"People in equities are still looking for Bernanke to come up with something... so we're seeing people taking back some of their shorts in equities and consequently longs in higher-grade fixed income are looking to take profits," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds TSB.

A strong reading on durable goods data, a notoriously volatile economic indicator, added to the rush out of low-yielding bonds.

Nevertheless, fixed-income markets remained sceptical about the prospect of fresh stimulus and with stock markets possibly heading towards a disappointment, the fall in German Bunds was not seen marking the start of a new bearish bond trend.

"Over the next couple of days there's no reason why risk markets can't continue to feed off that hope ... but it only takes one headline to turn things around and in the longer term Europe has got some big obstacles ahead," Wand said.

One of those obstacles -- a Finnish deal on collateral to back their contribution to a second Greek bailout -- looked no closer to a resolution, and threatened to provoke a wider crisis of confidence in policymakers' efforts to help Greece.

"This issue is being slightly underplayed in the market at the moment because of the summer lull ... I think it could become the next major focus," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London.

Greece agreed last week to provide cash collateral for AAA rated Finland's loans in a bilateral deal that sparked requests for similar treatment from Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia. This prompted rating agency Moody's to warn that Greece's bailout payments could be delayed.

The cost of insuring Greek debt rose, and yields moved higher along the curve. Two-year Greek bond yields -- those likely to suffer most in the event of delayed payments causing a default -- hit a record high of more than 44 percent.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields crept further above the 5 percent mark, rising to 5.05 and 5.02 percent respectively, with traders reporting only light central bank purchases compared to the recent pace of buying.

AUCTION DEMAND LOW

Earlier in the day Germany launched a 10-year benchmark bond at auction with record low yields limiting demand, but the debt's safe-haven status attracted enough investors to absorb the new issue smoothly.

Germany sold 4.86 billion euros ($7 billion) of the September 2021 bond at an average yield of 2.15 percent -- the lowest at auction since at least 1999, according to data from IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

"(It's) relatively disappointing bid/cover but we have to understand that yields have come down massively over the last month or so, so the 10-year is looking rich in absolute terms, rich versus swaps and versus the rest of the curve," WestLB strategist John Davies said.

"It's always going to be an expensive-looking auction for the market although we think that there's a good chance you'll see renewed flight to quality on Bunds." (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)