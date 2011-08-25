LONDON Aug 25 German Bund futures opened lower on Thursday, retreating further from record highs on hopes U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal further stimulus measures to help the economic recovery.

Traders have been speculating whether Bernanke will use his appearance at the annual central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday to signal a fresh round of monetary stimulus to help a weakening U.S. economy.

The speculation has helped stocks rally but may be setting the market up for a disappointment.

"Expectations that Fed Chairman Bernanke can come up again with a boost to market sentiment seem to run rather high," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.

"We see a decent chance that especially after the recent bounce in risky assets a scale-back of expectations ahead of the event could be on the cards. This, in turn, should give Bunds a helping hand."

September Bund futures were 20 ticks lower from Wednesday's settlement close at 134.34, although above levels seen in after hours trading.

The contract has shed almost 2 whole points from its record highs hit last week but is still around its previous highs set in late 2010.

Two-year bond yields were 1.5 basis points higher at 0.735 percent, with 10-year yields up 2 basis points at 2.20 percent.

Greek bonds are likely to remain pressured after two-year yields rose over 400 basis points on Wednesday as an escalating row over demands by Finland for collateral on Greek loans was seen complicating implementation of its rescue package. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Patrick Graham)