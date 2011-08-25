* Bunds fall but may find support if Bernanke disappoints
* Italian yields creep above 5 percent ahead of auction test
* Greek two-year yields march higher on bail out doubts
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 25 German government bonds fell on
Thursday, retreating further from record highs on hopes U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal further
stimulus measures to help the economic recovery.
Traders have been speculating on whether Bernanke will use
his appearance at a central banker conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, on Friday to signal a fresh round of monetary stimulus
to help a weakening U.S. economy.
While the speculation has helped equity markets rally this
week, but many doubt the Fed chief will immediately commit to a
third round of quantitative easing, making some in markets wary
of a reversal of recent moves.
"The hurdles to another round of quantitative easing are
quite high," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
"So while Bernanke will be cautious about the current
outlook and may reiterate possible policy initiatives they could
announce in future, he is unlikely to unveil anything new
tomorrow, hence there could be disappointment."
September Bund futures were last at 134.12, down 42
ticks from Wednesday's settlement close. The contract has shed
more than 2 points from its record highs hit last week but is
still around its previous highs set in late 2010.
"Bernanke has already pledged low interest rates for two
years and he has to stay dovish but it will probably be a bit of
a wash-out and that does mean that pullbacks prior to the speech
will be shallow," said a trader.
Two-year German bond yields were 3.5 basis
points higher at 0.758 percent, with 10-year yields
up 5 basis points at 2.23 percent.
Italy and Spain return to bond markets next week with the
first auctions since the European Central Bank began to buy the
two countries' bonds and this may support Bunds.
Italy will sell new 10-year bonds with a 5.0 percent coupon
as well as 3-year bonds and floating-rate notes on Tuesday
, while Spain sells five-year bonds on Thursday.
Italian 10-year yields have crept back above 5
percent despite the ECB stepping up its purchases of the paper.
"They've ramped up the buying just to keep BTPs at 5 percent
so they've really got a lot of work to do to get this auction to
go well," one trader said.
"But it's very binary. If it goes well, people will say it's
down to the ECB and if it goes badly then you will see a
negative reaction. The risks are all to the downside."
Greek two-year bond yields were 65 basis points
higher at 44.77 percent after rising more than 400 basis points
on Wednesday as an escalating row over demands by Finland for
collateral on Greek loans was seen complicating implementation
of a second rescue package.
"Greece is missing, in the first seven months of the year,
its deficit reduction targets as the recession reduces the tax
receipts for the government," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
"In this environment, the odds of a full default event for
the Greek bonds have substantially increased."
Greece agreed last week to provide cash collateral for
triple-A rated Finland's loans in a bilateral deal that sparked
requests for similar treatment from Austria, the Netherlands and
Slovakia. This prompted rating agency Moody's to warn that
Greece's bailout payments could be delayed. .
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)